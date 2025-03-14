DogHouse Farms proves patience pays off in Detroit’s cannabis scene

click to enlarge Steve Neavling DogHouse Farms was the first Detroit cultivator to receive a recreational cannabis license.

DogHouse Farms in Detroit has come a long way since it began growing cannabis for medical patients in 2020.

The city’s drawn-out process of approving recreational marijuana businesses put DogHouse Farms and other cultivators in Detroit at a big disadvantage. While hundreds of cannabis businesses opened elsewhere in Michigan after adult-use sales became legal in December 2019, growers like DogHouse Farms were forced to wait and wait.

Nearly three years later, the city finally began doling out the first licenses to cultivators and dispensaries, and DogHouse Farms was the first one.

And it hasn’t looked back since.

DogHouse grows about 5,000 plants in 10 large rooms inside a 25,000-square-foot building on the city’s east side. The cannabis includes unique strains like Sex Tape, Gratiot Gold, and Purple Panties, and it’s sold in as many as 150 dispensaries in Michigan, some as far away as the Upper Peninsula.

Justin Van Fleet, director of cultivation, is constantly on the hunt for new phenotypes and strains, a laborious process intended to keep DogHouse’s product lineup fresh, fun, and high-quality.

When I first smoked DogHouse’s weed a few years ago, I wasn’t very impressed. The cannabis was good, but it didn’t have the wow factor that cultivators like MI Loud, 710 Labs, Michigrown, Hytek, and Tip Top Crop have.

After touring DogHouse’s pristine facility and sampling three strains recently, I can now say with confidence that this is high-quality cannabis that is both flavorful and potent. Maybe I had a bad batch back then or the cultivation team wasn’t as good as it is today.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling All of DogHouse’s flower is hand-trimmed to protect the trichomes.

Van Fleet, who grew weed in college, started at DogHouse as a garden tech pulling weeds before climbing his way to top grower.

“It has been a big, long process of building a team, and that’s really what my entire goal has been here — building and educating a team,” Van Fleet tells me. “I’m very, very thrilled that we are at a great spot with that. We can make changes on the fly. We can pretty much handle anything thrown our way. I gave them the tools and they ran with it.”

Van Fleet focuses on rich, flavorful strains, and it shows. The flower is packed with bold, vibrant flavors.

And unlike many cultivators, DogHouse hand trims all of its flower.

“We’re careful to preserve the trichomes and the integrity of the plant,” Chelsea Cooper, director of marketing for DogHouse, tells me.

Instead of using harsh pesticides, DogHouse uses beneficial insects to attack spider mites, thrips, and other pain-in-the-ass bugs that can ruin a harvest.

“It keeps the garden protected, so I don't have a lot of worries,” Van Fleet says. “It’s a little more expensive, but it’s natural. I don't want to grow something I don’t want to smoke.”

In the 2024 Zalympix contest, DogHouse won third place for best terps for Pink Passion, a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas.

DogHouse is expanding its lineup and plans to start making its own live rosin, a solventless cannabis concentrate that is prized for its purity, potency, and robust flavor profile, and its natural process. In the past, DogHouse has collaborated with other companies, including Eastside Alchemy, to offer live rosin.

Without further ado, let’s check out these strains.

Sex Tape

A sativa-leaning cross of Jealousy and Pink Lady, Sex Tape delivers dense, frosty buds with deep green and purple hues. The aroma is a mix of sweet fruit and subtle earthiness, while the flavor blends citrus and creamy undertones

For me, this is an ideal daytime strain. It’s energizing and euphoric without the burnout. Whether you’re heading outdoors, hitting a bar, or want a boost during the day, Sex Tape keeps the energy high and the mind clear.

The dominant terpene is myrcene, which some users say helps with pain relief, stress reduction, and muscle relaxation.

The terpene content is 3.38%.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Sex Tape by DogHouse Farms.

Papa Burger

An indica-dominant cross of Donny Burger and (Papaya x Modified Banana), Papa Burger delivers a rich, creamy tropical flavor with a savory, funky undertone. Its dense, frosty buds are packed with trichomes, making it the heaviest hitter of the strains I tried.

This one sharpened my senses, making music and movies more fun, while still locking me into a deep body high. Relaxing but not mind-numbing, it’s a great choice for unwinding without checking out completely.

The dominant terpene is myrcene, and the terpene content is 3.15%.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Papa Burger by DogHouse Farms.

Blue Runtz

An indica-dominant cross of Blue Power and Runtz, Blue Runtz bursts with sweet blueberry and grape flavors, rounded out by hints of citrus and spice. Its smooth, fruity aroma matches the tastes.

For me, this strain hit the sweet spot, lifting my mood and making everything feel just a little more fun. Relaxing without weighing me down, it’s the perfect choice for socializing or just sinking into a good time.

The dominant terpene is limonene, known for boosting mood and easing stress.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Blue Runtz by DogHouse Farms.

The straight dope

DogHouse Farms has clearly stepped up its game. The improvements in cultivation, the commitment to unique and flavorful strains, and the upcoming expansion into live rosin production all point to a brand that’s not just growing cannabis. It’s also evolving with the market.

DogHouse is proving that Detroit-grown flower can hold its own against some of the best in Michigan.

Cooper says Van Fleet and the growing team are focused on growing high-quality cannabis that is as good as anything else on the market.

“He’s always on the hunt for what’s the best,” Cooper says of Van Fleet. “He wants you to have an enjoyable experience. … We grow all of our plants to medical-grade standards.”

DogHouse also operates in Oregon, Washington, and Florida.

