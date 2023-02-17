Black market bust seizes more than 5,400 cannabis plants in northern Michigan

Illegal grows are still thriving and contributing to plummeting profits at dispensaries

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 12:43 pm

Black market cannabis is still thriving in Michigan.
Shutterstock
Black market cannabis is still thriving in Michigan.

Michigan State Police busted a large-scale cannabis growing operation in Ogemaw County on Wednesday as authorities continue to crack down on the black market.

Police seized more than 5,400 cannabis plants and more than 100 pounds of processed cannabis in Richmond Township.

The two residential search warrants were carried out by the state police’s Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section (MTIS), which is tasked with enforcing the state’s cannabis laws.

“MSP’s MTIS will continue to conduct investigations and actively pursue criminal charges throughout Michigan against businesses and individuals who continue to cultivate, manufacture, and distribute black market marijuana and marijuana infused products,” state police said in a news release.

Briana Hanna, the new director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, hinted last year that authorities plan to do more to crack down on illegal cannabis.

State regulators and cannabis business owners say the black market is still thriving and contributing to plummeting profits as prices for licensed cannabis continues to decline.

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable.
