A new petition to decriminalize natural psychedelics in Michigan is approved to collect signatures

Over 300,000 signatures needed to appear on November ballot

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 4:22 pm

Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan Initiative for Community Healing to collect signatures for a new initiative decriminalizing psychedelic drugs.
Shutterstock.com
Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan Initiative for Community Healing to collect signatures for a new initiative decriminalizing psychedelic drugs.

Michigan could be one step closer to decriminalizing the natural plants and mushrooms, aka psychedelics.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved the Michigan Initiative for Community Healing for collecting signatures in order to get the psychedelic initiative on the November ballot.
Related
Hazel Park City Council voted to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.

Hazel Park becomes third Michigan city to decriminalize natural psychedelics: Hazel Park joins the psychedelic revolution

The ballot measure would decriminalize the possession of mushrooms and natural plants, reduce penalties that include lifetime sentences and probations, and would also allow hospitals and religious organizations to create psychedelic assisted ceremonial and mental health services.

“As a practitioner of psychedelic assisted therapy, it’s a rare ray of hope for people who have been suffering,” said Julie Barron, co-director of Decrim Nature Michigan and board member of Decriminalize Nature in a press release. “We now call all Michiganders to help us get this incredible language on the November ballot.”

Last week, Hazel Park became the third Michigan city to decriminalize psychedelics, joining the ranks of Ann Arbor and Detroit.

The Michigan Initiative for Community Healing and allied organizations have to collect 350,000 signatures by June 1 to qualify for the November ballot.

Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year.

Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year.

Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year.

