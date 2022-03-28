A new petition to decriminalize natural psychedelics in Michigan is approved to collect signatures

Michigan could be one step closer to decriminalizing the natural plants and mushrooms, aka psychedelics.
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved the Michigan Initiative for Community Healing for collecting signatures in order to get the psychedelic initiative on the November ballot.
“As a practitioner of psychedelic assisted therapy, it’s a rare ray of hope for people who have been suffering,” said Julie Barron, co-director of Decrim Nature Michigan and board member of Decriminalize Nature in a press release. “We now call all Michiganders to help us get this incredible language on the November ballot.”
Last week, Hazel Park became the third Michigan city to decriminalize psychedelics, joining the ranks of Ann Arbor and Detroit.
The Michigan Initiative for Community Healing and allied organizations have to collect 350,000 signatures by June 1 to qualify for the November ballot.
