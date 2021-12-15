Detroit North American International Auto Show eyes 2022 return

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association is targeting Sept. 14-25, 2022 for the long-awaited return of the North American International Auto Show. Fingers crossed that the auto show actually comes to fruition this time, since it hasn’t taken place in Detroit since 2019.
The show was supposed to happen in June of 2020 in a new summertime format at Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center, aka Cobo Hall if you’re old-school). But the coronavirus pandemic had other plans and Huntington Place was made into a short-lived field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
Then it was supposed to return in September of this year, but the virus snuffed out that plan too. Instead, it was replaced with the Motor Bella, an outdoor automotive exhibit at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac which was dampened by rain on its opening day. Needless to say, the auto show has been plagued by a series of bad luck the past few years.
What does seem promising, however, is that the Michigan state legislature approved a one-time $9 million grant for the show’s revival. It’s part of an $841 million spending bill approved Tuesday night that also includes emergency assistance for low-income renters and COVID-19 testing at schools.
Who knows what the pandemic will look like by September of 2022, but at least we have a date to look forward to?
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.