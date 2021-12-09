Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Detroit’s convention center renamed... again

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM

click to enlarge Detroit's convention center has a new name. - COURTESY OF HUNTINGTON PLACE
  • Courtesy of Huntington Place
  • Detroit's convention center has a new name.

The Detroit convention center formerly named TCF Center, which was formerly known as Cobo Center, and also known as Cobo Hall, has once again been renamed.

The 2,400,000-square-foot convention center located at 1 Washington Blvd. is now called Huntington Place, following a merger of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and TCF Financial Corporation.



"Our naming rights agreement, which was a priority for the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, began with TCF Bank and continues with Huntington Bank in strengthening the Center’s financial future," DRCFA chair Lisa Canada said in a statement.

It's kind of a shame, because TCF Center got a mountain of earned media, though unfortunately for dubious reasons. It was in the national news when the North American International Auto Show was canceled and the facility was briefly converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, though fortunately it never filled up. It made national headlines again in November 2020, when Trump supporters stormed it, alleging election fraud.

OK, maybe it's good riddance to TCF Center.

Mayor Mike Duggan floated renaming what was then known as Cobo Center in 2017, amid a national debate over racist monuments. Sure, former Mayor Albert Cobo was no Confederate general (why does this country have so many statues of the people who lost the Civil War?), but he is known for a legacy of racist housing policies, including demolishing the city's predominantly African American Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods.

So good riddance to Cobo, too.

"We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan," Huntington Bank chairman Gary Torgow said in a statement. "From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it."

The renaming follows a recent $279 million renovation to the facility, first opened in 1960.

According to a press release, it draws 1.5 million visitors annually.

More information is available at huntingtonplacedetroit.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Supreme Court wants to turn the 14th Amendment into a privilege that legislatures can remove Read More

  2. Whitmer worries that Biden's vaccine mandate would lead to exodus of state workers Read More

  3. Conservative Livingston County Facebook group hit with restrictions, leader threatened school board members Read More

  4. Civil rights advocates sue Michigan township for rejecting racial justice message Read More

  5. Anti-vax Republican who refused to certify Detroit's election died of COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation