Detroit Symphony Orchestra honors Detroit’s jazz roots with ‘Paradise Valley Serenade’

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will jazz up Orchestra Hall with the premiere performance of Paradise Valley Serenade, a jazz piece inspired by the destroyed Detroit neighborhood of the same name.
Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis will join DSO for this special performance which will also include works from composers such as Aaron Copland and George Gershwin.
Paradise Valley Serenade was written by Jeff Scott, a French Hornist who creates what he calls “Urban Classical Music.” Though the piece may carry the Paradise Valley name, inspiration was also drawn from another historical neighborhood — Black Bottom.
Both neighborhoods were once thriving Black neighborhoods filled with many Black businesses including clubs, grocery stores, pharmacies, law offices and more. The neighborhoods met their fate as a result of the Federal Highway Act of 1956, which demolished the flourishing area to create highways leading into downtown Detroit.
Earlier this year, MDOT announced plans to demolish I-375, the site of the former Black Bottom neighborhood, to create a boulevard and allow the opportunity for business to resume along this road leading to Jefferson Ave.
In July, Black Bottom was granted a state historical marker, located in Lafayette Central Park.
DSO will perform Paradise Valley Serenade Friday, Nov. 12-Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are available at dso.org.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.