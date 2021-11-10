Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Detroit Symphony Orchestra honors Detroit’s jazz roots with ‘Paradise Valley Serenade’

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge The Detroit Symphony Orchestra. - COURTESY OF THE DSO
  • Courtesy of the DSO
  • The Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will jazz up Orchestra Hall with the premiere performance of Paradise Valley Serenade, a jazz piece inspired by the destroyed Detroit neighborhood of the same name.

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis will join DSO for this special performance which will also include works from composers such as Aaron Copland and George Gershwin.

Paradise Valley Serenade was written by Jeff Scott, a French Hornist who creates what he calls “Urban Classical Music.” Though the piece may carry the Paradise Valley name, inspiration was also drawn from another historical neighborhood — Black Bottom.

Both neighborhoods were once thriving Black neighborhoods filled with many Black businesses including clubs, grocery stores, pharmacies, law offices and more. The neighborhoods met their fate as a result of the Federal Highway Act of 1956, which demolished the flourishing area to create highways leading into downtown Detroit.

Earlier this year, MDOT announced plans to demolish I-375, the site of the former Black Bottom neighborhood, to create a boulevard and allow the opportunity for business to resume along this road leading to Jefferson Ave.

In July, Black Bottom was granted a state historical marker, located in Lafayette Central Park.

DSO will perform Paradise Valley Serenade Friday, Nov. 12-Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are available at dso.org.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Monroe Street Drive-in, Mayer Hawthorne, Beatles go tap-dancing, and more things to do in Detroit this week Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 10-16) Read More

  3. Detroit City FC move up to Division II USL Championship league Read More

  4. The Film Lab in Hamtramck is hosting a Paul Thomas Anderson series ahead of ‘Licorice Pizza’ Read More

  5. Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation