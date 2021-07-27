Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood receives state historical marker

click to enlarge Alex Washington

Black Bottom neighborhood receives state historical marker.

Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood was once one of the most thriving African American communities in the city, filled with a variety of Black-owned businesses including pharmacies, barbershops, diners, lawyers, nightclubs, and more, and it became home to many Southerners who migrated North for factory work.

The once-flourishing neighborhood was destroyed as a result of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, however — a fate that many American cities met in the ’50s and ’60s.

Now, Black Bottom has officially been cemented in history with a state historical marker located in Lafayette Central Park, 1500 E. Lafayette, Detroit. The marker tells a fragment of the neighborhood’s history and names famous Black Bottom residents like Coleman A. Young, Joe Louis, and Ralph Bunche.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced plans to demolish I-375 to pave a new boulevard and business district, as part of a nationwide effort to rethink America’s cities.