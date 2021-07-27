Email
Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood receives state historical marker

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM

Black Bottom neighborhood receives state historical marker. - Alex Washington
  • Alex Washington
  Black Bottom neighborhood receives state historical marker.

Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood was once one of the most thriving African American communities in the city, filled with a variety of Black-owned businesses including pharmacies, barbershops, diners, lawyers, nightclubs, and more, and it became home to many Southerners who migrated North for factory work.

The once-flourishing neighborhood was destroyed as a result of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, however — a fate that many American cities met in the ’50s and ’60s.

Now, Black Bottom has officially been cemented in history with a state historical marker located in Lafayette Central Park, 1500 E. Lafayette, Detroit. The marker tells a fragment of the neighborhood’s history and names famous Black Bottom residents like Coleman A. Young, Joe Louis, and Ralph Bunche.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced plans to demolish I-375 to pave a new boulevard and business district, as part of a nationwide effort to rethink America’s cities.

The $330 million project will create a six-lane boulevard that will include bike lanes, pedestrian paths, and green spaces.

