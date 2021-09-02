The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 2, 2021

The Scene

Detroit Symphony Orchestra will require proof of full vaccination to attend indoor performances

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is the latest venue to implement mandatory proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events. - COURTESY OF THE DSO
  • Courtesy of the DSO
  • The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is the latest venue to implement mandatory proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.
Before you purchase tickets ahead of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 season, you will need to get poked or swabbed.

The DSO announced Thursday that it would join the ranks of several metro Detroit venues that will require all guests to provide proof of full vaccination (meaning both Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson dose) or proof of a negative COVID-19 test which must be either a 48-hour PCR test or 6-hour antigen test.



Regardless of one's vaccination status, all guests must remain masked while indoors at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (aka The Max) and Orchestra Hall.

Per the press release, the mandatory masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will remain in place "until community transmission rates no longer require them."

These latest protocols mark the formal reopening of Orchestra Hall, which, in lieu of indoor full capacity performances pivoted to offering socially distanced outdoor concerts in the Sosnick Courtyard, as well as throughout the metro Detroit area.

“We are so excited to welcome audiences back to The Max and Orchestra Hall for a full season of concerts by our incredible DSO musicians, Music Director Jader Bignamini, and guest artists from around the world,” DSO President and CEO Anne Parsons said in a press release.

“While we understand everyone’s desire to return to normal, we have concluded that these new policies are necessary to safely welcome back as many people as possible. I remain hopeful that the steps we take now will be temporary and that they will ultimately help to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I invite all to watch our free, live webcasts at dso.org if you are unable to join us in person.”

Once tickets are purchased, ticket holders will receive detailed instructions as to how to present their proof of vaccination or negative test prior to their event to ensure a seamless entry.

Tickets for two popular DSO programs went on sale this week: "The Music of John Williams" ($19+) on Sep. 22 and Sep. 29 and Home Alone in Concert ($48+) on Dec. 15.

For tickets and a more detailed look at the DSO's safety protocols visit dso.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 1-7) Read More

  2. Long live ‘Videodrome,’ the prescient cult classic screening at Hamtramck’s Film Lab this month Read More

  3. Detroit artist Kayla Powers captures local colors in textiles in a mobile studio Read More

  4. How to get involved with a massive immigration advocacy art project coming to Detroit Read More

  5. ‘Candyman’ sequel lacks sting Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation