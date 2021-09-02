Detroit Symphony Orchestra will require proof of full vaccination to attend indoor performances

click to enlarge Courtesy of the DSO

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is the latest venue to implement mandatory proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.

Before you purchase tickets ahead of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 season, you will need to get poked or swabbed.The DSO announced Thursday that it would join the ranks of several metro Detroit venues that will require all guests to provide proof of full vaccination (meaning both Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson dose) or proof of a negative COVID-19 test which must be either a 48-hour PCR test or 6-hour antigen test.Regardless of one's vaccination status, all guests must remain masked while indoors at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (aka The Max) and Orchestra Hall.Per the press release, the mandatory masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will remain in place "until community transmission rates no longer require them."These latest protocols mark the formal reopening of Orchestra Hall, which, in lieu of indoor full capacity performances pivoted to offering socially distanced outdoor concerts in the Sosnick Courtyard, as well as throughout the metro Detroit area.“We are so excited to welcome audiences back to The Max and Orchestra Hall for a full season of concerts by our incredible DSO musicians, Music Director Jader Bignamini, and guest artists from around the world,” DSO President and CEO Anne Parsons said in a press release.“While we understand everyone’s desire to return to normal, we have concluded that these new policies are necessary to safely welcome back as many people as possible. I remain hopeful that the steps we take now will be temporary and that they will ultimately help to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I invite all to watch our free, live webcasts at dso.org if you are unable to join us in person.”

Once tickets are purchased, ticket holders will receive detailed instructions as to how to present their proof of vaccination or negative test prior to their event to ensure a seamless entry.



Tickets for two popular DSO programs went on sale this week: "The Music of John Williams" ($19+) on Sep. 22 and Sep. 29 andin Concert ($48+) on Dec. 15.