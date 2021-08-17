Email
Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Live Nation announces proof of vaccination requirements for The Fillmore and Saint Andrew’s Hall

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 12:32 PM

Live Nation announces it will require artists and event goers to show proof of vaccination starting this fall.
  • Google Maps
  • Live Nation announces it will require artists and event goers to show proof of vaccination starting this fall.

The list of local venues and bars requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test just keeps on growing.



Live Nation, one of the largest concert promotion companies, has announced it will require artists and concert goers to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering any of its venues, festivals, or shows.

The concert promotion company will enforce these new rules Monday, Oct. 4, "where permitted by law" and will require all Live Nation employees to be fully vaccinated.

Live Nation operates three venues in Michigan: The Fillmore and Saint Andrew’s Hall/The Shelter in Detroit and GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids. However, as a ticketing and event promotion company, Live Nation shows are not limited to those three venues, so keep an eye on the tickets you’re buying this fall.

The announcement comes after competing concert promotion group AEG Presents, which is affiliated with the Royal Oak Music Theatre and Masonic Theatre, as well as several local bars, have announced similar requirements for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

