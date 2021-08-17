Live Nation announces proof of vaccination requirements for The Fillmore and Saint Andrew’s Hall

click to enlarge Google Maps

Live Nation announces it will require artists and event goers to show proof of vaccination starting this fall.

The list of local venues and bars requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test just keeps on growing.

The concert promotion company will enforce these new rules Monday, Oct. 4, "where permitted by law" and will require all Live Nation employees to be fully vaccinated.

Live Nation operates three venues in Michigan: The Fillmore and Saint Andrew’s Hall/The Shelter in Detroit and GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids. However, as a ticketing and event promotion company, Live Nation shows are not limited to those three venues, so keep an eye on the tickets you’re buying this fall.