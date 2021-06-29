Glenlore Trails in Commerce Twp. returns with immersive summer expedition

Lights, camera, expedition.
Glenlore Trails — an interactive, family-friendly hiking trail in Commerce Township outfitted with trippy lights, projections, and creatures — is getting in on the summer fun with a new iteration of the popular family-friendly attraction.
The experience is the brainchild of Bluewater Technologies, a company that typically does work for big events like the North American International Auto Show. When the big show — which was to be the first held in the warmer months — got scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic, Bluewater pivoted in a creative way, putting its staff and resources to work to create Glenlore Trails, which also held a spooky Halloween walk-through event last year followed by a winter wonderland version dubbed Aurora.
For Glenlore Trails: Expedition, the producers have created a new storyline for guests to follow along the one-mile of illuminated trails filled with light, sound, installations, and live performances. Per an interactive map, Expedition features interactive areas like the Luminous Symphony, the Radiant Field, Thin Spaces, Celestial Evolution, Froggy Bog, and Fluorescent Flowers.
Glenlore Trails: Expedition opens Thursday, July 1 starting at 8:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Sep. 12 at 3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com; $15-$25.
