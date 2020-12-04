See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, December 4, 2020

Michigan illuminated forest updates for trippy winter strolls

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GLENLORE TRAILS
  • Courtesy of Glenlore Trails

Glenlore Trails — an interactive, family friendly hiking trail in Commerce Township outfitted with trippy lights — is now open with a new winter edition.

"Glenlore Trails: Aurora" opened to the public on Friday, Dec. 4. The new edition takes place along a half-mile of wooded trail at Multi Lakes Conservation Association, with more than a dozen new light installations and "more interactive content all designed to provide some wintry holiday delight," Glenlore Trails says in a press release.



The winter version is open until Jan. 10, 2021.

The experience is the brainchild of Bluewater Technologies, a company that typically does work for big events like the North American International Auto Show. When the big show — which was to be the first held in the warmer months — got scrapped this year due to the pandemic, Bluewater pivoted in a creative way, putting its staff and resources to work to create Glenlore Trails. It opened this summer.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger. They can be purchased at glenloretrails.com.

Due the pandemic, masks are mandatory and temperatures will be checked before entering the trail.

For any repeat customers who already visited Glenlore Trails for the summer and Halloween editions, the company warns that the former exit is now the entrance, and says that people can park their cars in the parking lot. Guests are asked to drive into the property and head straight back to find a parking spot.

