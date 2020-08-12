Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Scene

There's a new trippy illuminated forest in Michigan and we want to go to there

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge Whoa. - COURTESY OF BLUEWATER TECHNOLOGIES
  • Courtesy of Bluewater Technologies
  • Whoa.

Electric Forest may have been canceled and, frankly, that still stings, but there's a new illuminated forest experience in town to satiate our desire to feel anything other than recurring TikTok-induced depression and Twitter-fueled existential dread.

For anyone like who needs to log the eff off for at least the duration of a half-mile trek through a magical forest, there's Glenlore Trails, a new interactive and sensory experience in Commerce Township.



The installation comes from Bluewater Technologies in Southfield, MLive reports. Specializing in corporate events, as well as auto shows across the country, the folks at Bluewater Technologies were able to bring one of their backburner projects to life after having to do the ol' COVID-19 business pivot. With the company's lighting and LED equipment at their disposal and some staff back on the payroll, Glenlore Trails was born.


The half-mile wooded experience at Multi Lakes, which is said to take visitors about 40 minutes to complete depending on how long you linger, is more psychedelic and mystical than it is scary and invites visitors to help “uncover” the forest's strange happenings, which may or may not involve a “mischievous” creature.

“It’s very family-friendly. We’ve outfitted the trail with a lot of lighting and audio/visual elements,” Bluewater's Scott Schoeneberger told MLive. “There’s projections, LED displays, and audio. There’s 10 areas to stop and check out. Each one is a little bit different, like the projection in the sky, the interactive LED wall that kind of tracks you as you walk in front of it and the creatures of Glenlore which play different musical notes as you step on them.”

Glenlore Trails is open Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 4. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 3-12 and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite. Masks are mandatory and guests are expected to practice social distancing throughout their visit.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Detroit anime convention Youmacon is moving forward with 2020 event despite coronavirus Read More

  2. Paris Hilton vacationed in Traverse City and all we got was this stupid blog post Read More

  3. Ousted MOCAD director hired one of Detroit's most prominent Black lawyers, accuses museum of violating her civil rights Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (Aug. 12-18) Read More

  5. 'Zola,' the movie about a Detroiter's wild Twitter thread, finally has a teaser trailer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit