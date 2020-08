There's a new trippy illuminated forest in Michigan and we want to go to there

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bluewater Technologies

Whoa.

Tomorrow is the big day and the woods are all lit up with excitement! ✨🧚🏻‍♂️ Based on tomorrow’s sunset time, 9:45pm and on will offer optimal and truly spectacular views. (This will get earlier as we move into Sept/Oct!) See you in the trails! 🕵️https://t.co/QpMkbYoyL4 pic.twitter.com/kxaxMHgvHJ — glenloretrails (@glenloretrails) July 31, 2020

Electric Forest may have been canceled and, frankly, thatstings, but there's a new illuminated forest experience in town to satiate our desire to feel anything other than recurring TikTok-induced depression and Twitter-fueled existential dread.For anyone like who needs to log the eff off for atthe duration of a half-mile trek through a magical forest, there's Glenlore Trails , a new interactive and sensory experience in Commerce Township.The installation comes from Bluewater Technologies in Southfield, MLive reports. Specializing in corporate events, as well as auto shows across the country, the folks at Bluewater Technologies were able to bring one of their backburner projects to life after having to do the ol' COVID-19 business pivot. With the company's lighting and LED equipment at their disposal and some staff back on the payroll, Glenlore Trails was born.The half-mile wooded experience at Multi Lakes, which is said to take visitors about 40 minutes to complete depending on how long you linger, is more psychedelic and mystical than it is scary and invites visitors to help “uncover” the forest's strange happenings, which may or may not involve a “mischievous” creature.“It’s very family-friendly. We’ve outfitted the trail with a lot of lighting and audio/visual elements,” Bluewater's Scott Schoeneberger told MLive . “There’s projections, LED displays, and audio. There’s 10 areas to stop and check out. Each one is a little bit different, like the projection in the sky, the interactive LED wall that kind of tracks you as you walk in front of it and the creatures of Glenlore which play different musical notes as you step on them.”Glenlore Trails is open Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 4. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 3-12 and can be purchased by visiting Eventbrite . Masks are mandatory and guests are expected to practice social distancing throughout their visit.