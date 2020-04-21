Electric Forest 2020 officially canceled due to coronavirus

click to enlarge
This was an inevitability, but still, tens of thousands of festival-goers were hanging on to hope that somehow, Michigan's Electric Forest would still be able to happen this year. Alas, it is now officially the latest large-scale festival to pull the plug in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers made the announcement
on Tuesday.
"After weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021," the organizers wrote on the festival's website.
Ticket-holders have the option of retaining their wristbands for next year, or submitting for a refund (including fees). Organizers say they will be contacting ticket-holders within the next 48 hours.
Thickets for the electronic music and jam band festival, which was to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, sold out in mere minutes when they went on sale last year.
Earlier this month, organizers attempted to move the festival from June 25-28 to Sept. 10-13. The plan was rejected
by Rothbury Village Council, due to concerns that the coronavirus would still be an issue. Organizers declined to cancel the event at that time, saying they were "exploring all our options."
Detroit's Movement music festival was rescheduled
from Memorial Day weekend to Sept. 11-13 due to the coronavirus. That date remains as of now, though some health experts believe there should be no festivals or large-scale concerts
for the rest of 2020.
Ouch.
EF organizers painted a hopeful picture to help the "Forest Family" weather the disappointment.
"Sit back from your screen for a moment, close your eyes, and imagine the energy when the gates finally open to celebrate the 10th chapter of Electric Forest," they wrote. "Imagine the moment music begins to fill the air. Imagine positive vibrations at levels we have never felt in our lifetimes. It will be an immense moment of celebration, and preparing for that energy will keep Forest HQ working tirelessly until opening day."
You can revisit photos from 2019's Electric Forest here
.
We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.