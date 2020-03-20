Detroit's Movement festival has been rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns

It's official, folks. Detroit's Techno Christmas has been postponed and will now take place closer to actual
Christmas.
On Thursday, organizers announced that Movement, Detroit's longstanding electronic music festival and Memorial Day weekend tradition, would be moving to Friday, Sep. 11 through Sunday, Sep. 13 due to the coronavirus.
Festival producer Paxahau admits that the decision to move the festival, which was slated to host performers the Black Madonna, Adam Beyer, Marco Carola, Seth Troxler, Four Tet, and dozens of others, was a difficult one.
All tickets and passes purchased for Movement will be honored, and if you can't join in on the party in September, tickets will also gain entry to Movement's 2021 festivities. The press release stresses that refunds can be made available to those who are unable to attend the new batch of dates or next year's event, but ask ticket holders to consider the importance of their financial impact to maintaining the integrity and success of the festival.
“As you weigh these options, please consider that we are an independent organization and this is a challenging time for us as well. Your financial investment literally creates this event,” the statement reads. “Our valued sponsors and partners help offset the cost, but the event is primarily funded by the tickets you purchase. If you are able, we ask that you keep your support with Movement as we work to create an even more special experience in September.”
The release also stresses the importance of social distancing and isolation during this time and urges all ravers to maintain protocol per public health officials' recommendations.
“We look forward to coming out on the other side of this together.”
For updates on Movement 2020, refund information, and line-up changes, visit movement.us
.
