Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

City Slang

Detroit's Movement festival has been rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM

DOUGLAS WOJCIECHOWSKI
  • Douglas Wojciechowski

It's official, folks. Detroit's Techno Christmas has been postponed and will now take place closer to actual Christmas.

On Thursday, organizers announced that Movement, Detroit's longstanding electronic music festival and Memorial Day weekend tradition, would be moving to Friday, Sep. 11 through Sunday, Sep. 13 due to the coronavirus.

Festival producer Paxahau admits that the decision to move the festival, which was slated to host performers the Black Madonna, Adam Beyer, Marco Carola, Seth Troxler, Four Tet, and dozens of others, was a difficult one.



All tickets and passes purchased for Movement will be honored, and if you can't join in on the party in September, tickets will also gain entry to Movement's 2021 festivities. The press release stresses that refunds can be made available to those who are unable to attend the new batch of dates or next year's event, but ask ticket holders to consider the importance of their financial impact to maintaining the integrity and success of the festival.

“As you weigh these options, please consider that we are an independent organization and this is a challenging time for us as well. Your financial investment literally creates this event,” the statement reads. “Our valued sponsors and partners help offset the cost, but the event is primarily funded by the tickets you purchase. If you are able, we ask that you keep your support with Movement as we work to create an even more special experience in September.”

The release also stresses the importance of social distancing and isolation during this time and urges all ravers to maintain protocol per public health officials' recommendations.

“We look forward to coming out on the other side of this together.”


For updates on Movement 2020, refund information, and line-up changes, visit movement.us.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. At last, the first coronavirus rap has emerged from Detroit — and it's infectious AF Read More

  2. Not surprisingly, Kid Rock's Nashville bar refuses to close despite coronavirus concerns Read More

  3. Big Sean finds zen, defends Detroit-style pizza, and talks coronavirus while eating the world's hottest chicken wings on 'Hot Ones' Read More

  4. ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope is in the hospital and without Faygo — but not for coronavirus Read More

  5. Mo Pop Festival announces new location and 2020 lineup Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...