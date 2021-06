An 'augmented reality' mural festival kicks off in Detroit — here's where you can find them all 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Chris Dyer's "The Reef Diver" is located at The REEF Detroit.

Hubert Massey: “Rising Strong”



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Hubert Massey: “Rising Strong.”

Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky: “Best Buds”



click to enlarge Murals in the Market

Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky: “Best Buds.”

Chris Dyer: “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Chris Dyer: “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car.”

Phybr: “Octophant”



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Phybr: “Octophant.”

Armageddon Beachparty: “Gidget Cat”



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit.

You can get a new look at six murals throughout Detroit as part of the Electrifly festival, which uses "augmented reality" technology via a smartphone app to bring the artwork to life with animations.The free festival, created by Ann Arbor-based BrandXR, kicked off Tuesday and runs through Sept. 4. You just download the Electrifly app and scan the murals to view them.“Electrifly Detroit redefines the way we experience art,” said Malik Mattan, co-founder of Electrifly Co. based in Detroit. “Combining public art with new immersive technologies, we are bringing one of the oldest forms of storytelling to life in an exciting interactive and immersive way that everyone has free access to.”Here's more information on where to find the murals, and the artists that created them.More information is available at ElectriflyDetroit.com Detroit Metro Times