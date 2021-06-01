June 01, 2021 Arts & Culture » The Scene

Email
Print
Share

An 'augmented reality' mural festival kicks off in Detroit — here's where you can find them all 

By
click to enlarge Chris Dyer's "The Reef Diver" is located at The REEF Detroit. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Chris Dyer's "The Reef Diver" is located at The REEF Detroit.

You can get a new look at six murals throughout Detroit as part of the Electrifly festival, which uses "augmented reality" technology via a smartphone app to bring the artwork to life with animations.

The free festival, created by Ann Arbor-based BrandXR, kicked off Tuesday and runs through Sept. 4. You just download the Electrifly app and scan the murals to view them.



“Electrifly Detroit redefines the way we experience art,” said Malik Mattan, co-founder of Electrifly Co. based in Detroit. “Combining public art with new immersive technologies, we are bringing one of the oldest forms of storytelling to life in an exciting interactive and immersive way that everyone has free access to.”

Here's more information on where to find the murals, and the artists that created them.

Hubert Massey: “Rising Strong”

Boston-Edison District, Karasi Education Center, 1741 Atkinson Ave., Detroit

click to enlarge Hubert Massey: “Rising Strong.” - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Hubert Massey: “Rising Strong.”

Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky: “Best Buds”

Eastern Market District, 1511 Winder St., Detroit

click to enlarge Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky: “Best Buds.” - MURALS IN THE MARKET
  • Murals in the Market
  • Ghostbeard & Patch Whisky: “Best Buds.”

Chris Dyer: “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car”

Eight Mile, The REEF Detroit, 6640 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit and New Center, Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit

click to enlarge Chris Dyer: “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car.” - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Chris Dyer: “The Reef Diver” and “Marvelous Art Car.”

Phybr: “Octophant”

Greektown District, The Elephant Room, 439 E. Congress St., Detroit

click to enlarge Phybr: “Octophant.” - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Phybr: “Octophant.”

Armageddon Beachparty: “Gidget Cat”

Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit

click to enlarge Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Woodbridge District, Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit.

More information is available at ElectriflyDetroit.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Email
Print
Share

More The Scene »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Latest in The Scene

Readers also liked…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. Get sticky with it: the Gathering of the Juggalos is on for 2021 Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1) Read More

  3. A light-up art installation is coming to Detroit's Beacon Park Read More

  4. Metro Detroit-based Dino Stroll event hits the road for U.S. tour of Jurassic proportions Read More

  5. Detroit woman-owned handbag brand Haus of Sy sells out fast, launches pre-order program Read More

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation