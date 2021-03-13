13 ways to spend 313 Day 2021 in Detroit

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Melinda Anderson @studiomdetroit
-
Melinda Anderson of Studio M Detroit partnered with Bedrock Detroit and Prop Art Studio to place a 313 Day installation in Parker’s Alley. The heart-shaped structure with "313" in the middle is the perfect spot to take 313 Day selfies.
In any other city, March 13 is just another day. But here in the Motor City, we take any excuse to show our civic pride. To celebrate 313 Day, which falls on Saturday, March 13 this year, here's a list of 13 activities to prove your love for Detroit.
1. Peezy live stream/limited live audience concert:
From 6 p.m.-10 p.m., The Streetz Radio
will host a free livestream concert performance by rapper Peezy, which will also have a limited live audience. To receive a livestream link or physical tickets, you can download The Streetz Radio app
.
2. MIA Babyface, Polofrost, and more livestream concert hosted by Foot Locker Detroit
Starting at 8 p.m., Foot Locker Detroit, Stream Ticket, and Oh So Radio will celebrate 313 Day with virtual performances by MIA Babyface, Polofrost, Chavis Chandler, and more. The event is free for high school students in Detroit Public Schools Community District. In addition, public admission proceeds will be donated to advancing media training for Detroit youth. The virtual concert can be watched at streamticket.tv
.
3. SNIPES
This year, sneaker and streetwear shop SNIPES
partnered with the Detroit Pistons in honor of 313 Day to celebrate artists, community workers and leaders, essential workers, and more. There will be a mobile truck making stops to six Detroit SNIPES locations, as well as making stops to hospitals, schools, community centers, fire departments, and more. They will provide the community with exclusive shoes, apparel, and giveaways, and also partnered with Detroit Mini Donut to provide coffee and doughnuts as a community engagement. In addition, local artists such as Ijania Cortez
and Terry Childress
will be doing pop-ups at different SNIPES locations for paintings and shoe customizations.
4. Players Ball 313 Day charity basketball games and sneaker donations
The first annual Players Ball
is a charity basketball game and shoe drive for Extra Push Youth Foundation
. The event is from 3 p.m.-7 p.m at St. Cecilia’s Gym with three basketball games. Entry is free if you bring new or gently used shoes to donate, and $20 without a sneaker donation. There will be a 100-ticket limit with limited capacity.
5. Born x Raised and Pistons 313 Day collaboration
Clothing brand Born x Raised
partnered with the Detroit Pistons to honor the city’s culture and spirit. They have created limited edition Pistons jerseys that read “Born x Raised” with the numbers “313” on the back.
6. Free Aretha Franklin screening
National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha
will be screened at the Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine on 313 Day. The free screening
will be first-come, first-served. Gates open at 6 p.m., but guests are recommended to arrive early in order to guarantee a spot in the screening.
7. La Taco Bae’s 3 for $13 313 Day egg rolls
To celebrate 313 Day, La Taco Bae
is offering pick-up and delivery orders for her egg rolls served with rice and beans. You can get three egg rolls for $13 or $5 each. Egg rolls include birria, vegetarian jackfruit mole, and chicken enchilada egg roll. Orders can be placed at latacobae.org
.
8. “Detroit: The Blackest City in America”
In honor of the city that is 80% Black, @jonxgenius
is releasing limited graphic T-shirts that read, “Detroit: The Blackest City in America” on 313 Day.
9. “The Ghetto Kids Coney Special”
What’s Detroit without a coney island on every corner? @Ghettokidscam
is releasing “The Ghetto Kids Coney Special” which includes a tee, hat, coney box, coney bags, hat buttons, and a sticker pack.
10. 313 Sweets Pop-up shop
Get a sweet slice for 313 Day. 313 Sweets
is selling cakes, pies, slices, and more from noon-5 p.m. at Brightmoor Artisans Collective.
11. Visit the new 313 structure in Parker’s Alley
Melinda Anderson of Studio M Detroit
partnered with Bedrock Detroit and Prop Art Studio to place a 313 Day installation in Parker’s Alley. The heart-shaped structure with "313" in the middle is the perfect spot to take 313 Day selfies.
12. Pepsi’s “Full of Detroit Soul”
Pepsi collaborated with Detroit artists and organizations for 313 Day to celebrate what being a Detroiter is all about. “Full of Detroit Soul”
features art by Désirée Kelly, Ndubisi Okoye, Sydney G. James, and KEM. They bring out the spirit of Detroit in Pepsi’s campaign through music, murals, drawings, paintings, and more. The company also launched a limited-edition packaging design and a promotion for $3.13 off on DoorDash orders for anyone who adds a Pepsi to their order on Saturday, March 13 from more 2,000 area restaurants. More information on participating restaurants is available at FullOfDetroitSoul.com
.
13. Detroit Gold
Amber Lewis, aka @socialinthecity
directed "Detroit Gold," Foot Locker Detroit’s campaign for 313 Day. "We will use various mediums to display an appreciation for the people who have contributed to modern Detroit culture," she says. The campaign features Streetlord Juan, Charity, Payroll, Lana LaDonna, Babyface Ray, and Earlly Mac. "While all of their art is different, they are equally important in our identity," she says. There will also be digital content released on @footlockerdetroit
directed by Amber M. Lewis and produced by Darrien Pope, Lancer Casem, Jimmy Goldfingers, Kenny Wilson, Aaron Dawson, W$Kharri, Lauren McGrier, and DaTrice Clark. Foot Locker Detroit will also be giving away 50 T-shirts at the Foot Locker Detroit community store designed by @jonxgenius.
We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.