National Geographic’s Aretha Franklin series to premiere at Detroit’s drive-in theatre with free screening on 313 Day

Cynthia Erivo in Genius: Aretha.

National Geographic's forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic is set for a multi-city world premiere this week, and of course it would be remiss to not include Franklin's hometown.National Geographic’swill premiere in Detroit at the Bedrock's Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine with a private screening on Thursday, March 11, to coincide with premiers in New York City, Atlanta, and Pasadena.Then, on Saturday, March 13 — affectionately known around here as 313 Day — a free public screening will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 6 p.m., and organizers advise guests to arrive early to get a spot.The series will then broadcast on National Geographic on Sunday, March 21, and episodes will be made available on the streaming service Hulu this next day.The scripted, eight-part series is described as the first-ever authorized series about the Queen of Soul. It stars Cynthia Erivo () as Franklin, and co-stars Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Shaian Jordan, Marque Richardson, Pauletta Washington, Steven Norfleet, and Omar J. Dorsey.Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks serves as head writer and an executive producer.Not everyone is excited about the series, however. Franklin's youngest son, Kecalf, has denounced the film , saying that others in Franklin's family do not approve of the project."If you are a true fan please do not support it!!!" Kecalf wrote on Instagram