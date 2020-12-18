See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

Bedrock's stalled Monroe Blocks project will temporarily pivot to drive-in theater, concert stage

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

A temporary plan to bring outdoor entertainment is coming to the site of Bedrock's Monroe Blocks project, which is behind schedule.

An $800,000 proposal approved by the Downtown Development Authority Board on Wednesday and first reported by Deadline Detroit calls for a movie screen, stage, food and beverage concessions, a no-touch play area for children, and stalls for 77 vehicles for the site, located on the corner of Monroe and Farmer Streets downtown.



As the Detroit News reports, the proposal comes as Bedrock prepares to launch a "Decked Out Detroit" initiative to draw visitors downtown with space heaters, tables, and chairs in front of some downtown restaurants.

"Bedrock remains committed to creating a safe, festive and family-friendly environment Downtown Detroit throughout the winter season and beyond," Bedrock said in a statement. "As a continuation of our Decked Out Detroit initiative, we are investing millions and working with a number of partners to imagine new socially distanced and innovative attractions for the whole community to enjoy."

Even before the pandemic, the $830 million mixed-use Monroe Blocks project faced numerous delays, which Bedrock blamed on tackling too many projects at once.

The real estate company has four projects in the works totaling $2.14 billion, including the massive $909 million skyscraper on the former site of the iconic Hudson's department store, the $311 million Book Tower redevelopment, and a $95 million addition to One Campus Martius.

"Bedrock is finalizing engineering and the sequencing of construction for the Monroe site as we have become increasingly sensitive to the significant traffic and business interruption that occurs with multiple large scale projects in a concentrated urban district," Bedrock CEO Bill Emerson told Crain's last year.

On Wednesday, the DDA wrote in a memo that market changes and "uncertainties that have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic" have placed the project behind schedule, and anticipates an extension request.

Bedrock received a total of $618.1 million in tax breaks from the state of Michigan last year for the four projects, and must complete them by May 2023 for the full amount.

The pandemic may be causing economic disruption — but not for Bedrock owner Dan Gilbert, whose wealth grew more than 656.4% since March, from $6.5 billion to at least $42.7 billion.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

A trip through the imagination of Zig Zag Claybourne
Gay dream believer
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 16-22)
Executive vaccine fail
No one said it would be easy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Dear Amazon, before you bulldoze more than 80 years of Detroit music history, please read this Read More

  2. Moodymann DJs at a nightclub in the new 'Grand Theft Auto' update Read More

  3. Eminem name-drops Breonna Taylor, Rihanna, and lots of COVID on surprise — and surprisingly good sequel, 'Music To Be Murdered By — Side B' Read More

  4. Electric Forest festival eyeing possible 2021 dates Read More

  5. Motown legend Smokey Robinson wildly mispronounces 'Chanukah' in Cameo video Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation