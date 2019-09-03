Detroit Youth Choir keeps on winning, will perform halftime show at Lions home opener

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube



The Detroit Youth Choir is having a moment.



After moving actor Terry Crews to tears and receiving a Golden Buzzer during a performance on America’s Got Talent in June — which advanced them to the quarterfinals — the DYC is carrying that momentum forward. On Monday, the announcement hit that the youth choir would perform the halftime show for the Detroit Lions home opener vs. the Chargers on Sept. 15.





We are thrilled to announce that @dycofficial will perform at halftime of the home opener on 9/15 vs. Chargers.



On Aug. 27, DYC performed again for America’s Got Talent at the quarterfinals, to glowing praise. The group did an empowering rendition of “The Champion,” credited to Carrie Underwood and Ludacris. The combination of singing and choreographed dancing earned a standing ovation from the audience and judges, who all praised the performance. Even the hard-sell Simon Cowell told choir director Anthony White they were “actually better tonight than your first audition.”







The Detroit Youth Choir is a nonprofit group for metro Detroit students ages 8 to 18. The focus is on teaching kids how to explore singing, dancing, and theater.



Viewers can vote for DYC to advance through the quarterfinals with the “America’s Got Talent” app. You can download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store, or vote directly on NBC.com.

