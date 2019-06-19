Terry Crews brought to tears by Detroit Youth Choir's performance on 'America's Got Talent'

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube

During Tuesday’s episode of, host Terry Crews was moved to tears by the Detroit Youth Choir’s performance.The choir, led by director Anthony White, performed a rendition of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us,” which included rapping and choreography, putting on a show that deviated from the typical choir performance.Crews, originally from Flint, Michigan, expressed that he saw himself in those kids.“Every young man and woman on this stage represents me, and where I came from,” Crews stated after interrupting the judge’s voting process. “I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming, and wanting to make it, and wanting to be here. And they’re here."The choir, which received a standing ovation, garnered much praise from the judges as well, including newcomer Julianne Hough, who said, “You guys came together and created something that was traditional, like a choir, and you took it and made it so fresh.”Even known killjoy Simon Cowell commented, “If you can keep doing this, where every performance is the last thing you would expect a choir to do... you could win this.”After’s Crews’s emotional speech, he made his way to the judge’s panel to hit the golden buzzer, a device typically only used by the judges to send an act straight to the competitive live shows.“Let me tell you something Mr. White," Crews said. "All it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, sir!”A choir has yet to win a season of, and the judges suggested that the Detroit Youth Choir could be the first.Auditions continue to air next Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.