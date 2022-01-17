Email
Monday, January 17, 2022

Batch Brewing Company partners with ex-Roast sous chef to support former Roast employees

Posted By on Mon, Jan 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge Michael Symon's Roast at the Detroit Westin Book Cadillac hotel. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Michael Symon's Roast at the Detroit Westin Book Cadillac hotel.

The abrupt closing of celebrity chef Michael Symon’s upscale steakhouse Roast in Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac hotel came to the surprise of many.

Not more than it surprised the restaurant’s workers, who were told without warning the restaurant would be closing on what would be the steakhouse’s last open night.

Now, Batch Brewing Company is stepping up to help the workers affected by Roast’s sudden closing.

In a post shared on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages, Batch Brewing shared that Jan. 18 is owner Stephen Roginson’s 45th birthday, and initial plans were to host a BBQ taco special. Those plans changed after Roast’s closure, and now Batch Brewing, alongside former Roast sous-chef John Yelinek, will bring Roast’s happy hour burger back for one night with the proceeds going to Roast’s workers affected by the closing.

This isn’t the first time Roginson has helped local hospitality workers out, throughout the pandemic he raised over $60,000 for out-of-work industry workers through his organization Feelgood Tap.

According to a comment on Batch Brewing’s Instagram post, any donations made to Feelgood Tap between now and the end of Jan. 18, will go to Roast’s employees as well.

All food will be packed to go.

The burger (and rosemary fries and packs of Batch Brewing cans) will be available beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Batch Brewing Company is located at 1400 Porter St., Detroit; 313-338-8008; batchbrewingcompany.com

