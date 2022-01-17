Batch Brewing Company partners with ex-Roast sous chef to support former Roast employees

The abrupt closing of celebrity chef Michael Symon’s upscale steakhouse Roast in Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac hotel came to the surprise of many.
Not more than it surprised the restaurant’s workers, who were told without warning the restaurant would be closing on what would be the steakhouse’s last open night.
Now, Batch Brewing Company is stepping up to help the workers affected by Roast’s sudden closing.
In a post shared on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages, Batch Brewing shared that Jan. 18 is owner Stephen Roginson’s 45th birthday, and initial plans were to host a BBQ taco special. Those plans changed after Roast’s closure, and now Batch Brewing, alongside former Roast sous-chef John Yelinek, will bring Roast’s happy hour burger back for one night with the proceeds going to Roast’s workers affected by the closing.
This isn’t the first time Roginson has helped local hospitality workers out, throughout the pandemic he raised over $60,000 for out-of-work industry workers through his organization Feelgood Tap.
According to a comment on Batch Brewing’s Instagram post, any donations made to Feelgood Tap between now and the end of Jan. 18, will go to Roast’s employees as well.
All food will be packed to go.
The burger (and rosemary fries and packs of Batch Brewing cans) will be available beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Batch Brewing Company is located at 1400 Porter St., Detroit; 313-338-8008; batchbrewingcompany.com
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.