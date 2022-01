Downtown Detroit's Roast abruptly closes

click to enlarge Michael Symon's Roast at the Detroit Westin Book Cadillac hotel.

Without notice, Michael Symon’s Roast located in Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac hotel permanently closed Saturday night.Despite advertising an upcoming happy hour on Facebook on Friday evening, the restaurant’s website now leads to a blank page with a message that reads, “Permanently closed, we are truly grateful for your business.” post on the Detroit subreddit tells a story of employees being blindsided by the closing. “Roast Restaurant Detroit at the Westin tells employees tonight was their last night… No warning, just fired them all with no notice,” the post reads.While no official reason has been given for the restaurant’s closure, the Westin Book Cadillac was sold last month to a joint venture between New York-based hedge fund Taconic Capital Advisors and Chicago-based real estate firm Oxford Capital Group.The lavish steakhouse was opened by celebrity chef Michael Symon in 2008 during the hotel’s grand reopening and was lauded for their happy hour specials. It was named Restaurant of the Year byin 2009.