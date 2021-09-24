Eminem dishes out his 'Mom's Spaghetti' with new Detroit diner

click to enlarge Screengrab via Mom's Spaghetti TV spot

Eminem's new diner Mom's Spaghetti will serve up just that starting Sept. 29.

Eminem is taking his mom’s spaghetti from his sweater to a real diner, as the rap superstar launches a "Mom’s Spaghetti" diner on Sept. 29.

According to MLive and a commercial that started airing on local TV, the Mom’s Spaghetti diner is similar to the pop-up concept the rapper did back in 2017 for the 15th anniversary of the film 8 Mile.

The menu is slated to be the same as the 2017 pop-up serving spaghetti (with or without meatballs) and a “s’ghetti” sandwich. The diner will be located at 2131 Woodward Ave. right next door to the newly opened Union Assembly.

Along with the dishing out noodles, Mom’s Spaghetti will also be home to "The Trailer," an Eminem merch store.