Friday, September 24, 2021

Eminem dishes out his 'Mom's Spaghetti' with new Detroit diner

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge Eminem's new diner Mom's Spaghetti will serve up just that starting Sept. 29. - SCREENGRAB VIA MOM'S SPAGHETTI TV SPOT
  • Screengrab via Mom's Spaghetti TV spot
  • Eminem's new diner Mom's Spaghetti will serve up just that starting Sept. 29.

Eminem is taking his mom’s spaghetti from his sweater to a real diner, as the rap superstar launches a "Mom’s Spaghetti" diner on Sept. 29.

According to MLive and a commercial that started airing on local TV, the Mom’s Spaghetti diner is similar to the pop-up concept the rapper did back in 2017 for the 15th anniversary of the film 8 Mile.

The menu is slated to be the same as the 2017 pop-up serving spaghetti (with or without meatballs) and a “s’ghetti” sandwich. The diner will be located at 2131 Woodward Ave. right next door to the newly opened Union Assembly.

Along with the dishing out noodles, Mom’s Spaghetti will also be home to "The Trailer," an Eminem merch store.

Earlier this week, Slim Shady superfans — well, Stans — began speculating online that the rapper was preparing to drop something Oct. 1.

Could it really have just been his mom’s spaghetti all along?

Perhaps not. Em held a similar "Mom's Spaghetti" pop-up in Detroit alongside the release of Revival in 2017.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Best Things to Do In Detroit

