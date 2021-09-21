Union Assembly will open Wednesday at Little Caesars HQ

click to enlarge Courtesy of Union Assembly

Union Assembly's restaurant at the Little Caesars Headquarters.

There’s a new food option for visitors who are heading into downtown Detroit for a show at the Fox or a game at Comerica Park.

Nestled between the Fox Theatre and The Fillmore on the ground floor of the Little Caesars headquarters, Union Assembly is slated to open for dinner beginning this Wednesday.

The two-story restaurant offers up clear views of Woodward Avenue and Comerica Park with a seating capacity of 500.

Operated by Union Joints, the group responsible for Vinsetta Garage (Royal Oak), Union Woodshop (Clarkston), and Gran Castor (Troy), Union Assembly will be the first restaurant completely designed from scratch for the group; the others were all building takeovers.

The restaurant houses a three-season terrace, a second-floor lounge, a private dining space, and an indoor-outdoor bar.

The menu will not only include favorites like a Detroit-style pizza and coney dogs, it will also offer vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Union Assembly is located at 2131 Woodward Ave., Detroit.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

