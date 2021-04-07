Atwater Brewery offers 'Shot and a Beer' promotion to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Another local business is running a promotion to encourage its customers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Atwater Brewery's "Shot and a Beer" deal offers any Atwater beer or seltzer for $1 to customers who show proof of vaccination. Vaccinated health care and front line workers get them same deal, but for just ten cents.
"We thought the Shot and a Beer promotion was a fun way to celebrate the continued vaccine rollout. The pandemic has been hard on all of us, so why not raise a cold brew once you've been vaccinated?" Atwater Brewery president Mark Rieth said in a statement. "This is also our opportunity to raise a glass with all those people on the COVID front lines."
The offer is limited to one per person.
Atwater has three locations: 237 Jos Campau, Detroit; 1175 Lakepointe St., Grosse Pointe; and 201 Michigan St. NW, Grand Rapids. More information is available at atwaterbeer.com.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake cannabis dispensary is running a similar deal that gets anyone with proof of vaccination a free pre-rolled joint.
You can find more information on getting a COVID-19 vaccination here. FEMA is running a massive vaccination clinic at Detroit's Ford Field through mid-May that has the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people a day.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news. Got a tip? Send it to eat@metrotimes.com.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.