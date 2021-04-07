Atwater Brewery offers 'Shot and a Beer' promotion to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Atwater Brewery is offering 'Shot and a Beer' promotion to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

Another local business is running a promotion to encourage its customers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Atwater Brewery's "Shot and a Beer" deal offers any Atwater beer or seltzer for $1 to customers who show proof of vaccination. Vaccinated health care and front line workers get them same deal, but for just ten cents.

"We thought the Shot and a Beer promotion was a fun way to celebrate the continued vaccine rollout. The pandemic has been hard on all of us, so why not raise a cold brew once you've been vaccinated?" Atwater Brewery president Mark Rieth said in a statement. "This is also our opportunity to raise a glass with all those people on the COVID front lines."



The offer is limited to one per person.

Atwater has three locations: 237 Jos Campau, Detroit; 1175 Lakepointe St., Grosse Pointe; and 201 Michigan St. NW, Grand Rapids. More information is available at atwaterbeer.com.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake cannabis dispensary is running a similar deal that gets anyone with proof of vaccination a free pre-rolled joint.

You can find more information on getting a COVID-19 vaccination here. FEMA is running a massive vaccination clinic at Detroit's Ford Field through mid-May that has the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people a day.

