March 30, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Metro Detroit dispensary's 'Pot for Shots' vaccination campaign extended through April 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE
  • Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake cannabis dispensary says it's given away more than 10,000 free pre-rolled joints to people through a promotion to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

The campaign has been so successful that the dispensary says it's extended it until through the end of April.


"Our goal continues to be to heighten awareness on the importance of receiving the COVID-19-19 vaccination as we do battle against this horrible illness," owner Jerry Millen says in a statement. "Pot for Shots is our way of showing the commitment we have in assisting our community in getting back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope we are near the end of this pandemic."

The campaign first launched in January. No purchase is necessary; customers just have to bring in written proof of vaccination.

Health officials warn that if an insufficient number of people get vaccinated, the pandemic will continue, and give the virus opportunities to mutate.

You can learn more about how to get vaccinated here.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com.

