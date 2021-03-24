Metro Detroit dispensary's 'Pot for Shots' vaccination campaign extended through April 

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake cannabis dispensary says it's given away more than 10,000 free pre-rolled joints to people through a promotion to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.The campaign has been so successful that the dispensary says it's extended it until through the end of April.

"Our goal continues to be to heighten awareness on the importance of receiving the COVID-19-19 vaccination as we do battle against this horrible illness," owner Jerry Millen says in a statement. "Pot for Shots is our way of showing the commitment we have in assisting our community in getting back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope we are near the end of this pandemic."