Get by with a little help from our friends: Detroit resources for coronavirus relief 

David Rudolph
Chef Maxcel Hardy of Detroit’s Coop Caribbean Fusion donated perishable food to the homeless and needy when all dine-in restaurants were ordered to close due to the coronavirus.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all Michigan residents to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While the virus has made it so we can't be in close proximity to each other, we can't get through this alone. Below are some Detroit-area coronavirus relief funds and other resources to help local residents, artists, service-industry workers, and others who could use a helping hand during this unprecedented time. Did we miss any? Send tips to resistance@metrotimes.com. Stay safe, Detroit — and remember to wash your hands.
. Stay safe, Detroit — and remember to wash your hands.
Volunteer
michigan.gov/fightcovid19
Gov. Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the American Red Cross partnered for a new volunteer website for trained medical professionals to register to serve their fellow Michiganders by assisting hospitals in fighting COVID-19. Other state residents can also use the site to find out how they can help in their local communities, give blood, donate money, or needed medical supplies, or assist public health officials in tracking infections.
Mediumize
mediumize.com
Founded by 16-year-old Jonah Liss of the International Academy of Bloomfield Hills, Mediumize offers a one-on-one delivery service, pairing volunteers with the elderly or needy people who cannot leave their homes to buy groceries. The group has volunteers in 14 cities in metro Detroit, with aims to expand.
Save MI Faves
savemifaves.org
This database helps you purchase gift cards from Michigan restaurants, which can help your favorite spot weather this economic downturn.
The Food Rescue program
bit.ly/detroitfoodrescue
The City of Detroit has partnered with Forgotten Harvest and Detroit restaurants to “rescue” surplus food that would otherwise go to waste and donate it to area agencies for residents in need. Participating businesses get tax deductions. Restaurants with a surplus of perishable food and the ability to transport to nearby agencies are asked to sign up on the website.
Bartender Emergency Assistance Program
usbgfoundation.org/beap
The United States Bartenders Guild is offering grants to bartenders affected by the virus. You do not need to be a USBG member to apply.
Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation Relief Fund
restaurantworkerscf.org
The Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is offering grants to individual workers affected by the virus and zero-interest loans to businesses.
One Fair Wage Emergency Fund
ofwemergencyfund.org
One Fair Wage launched an emergency fund to provide immediate assistance to restaurant employees.
Another Round Another Rally
anotherroundanotherrally.org
Offers $500 relief grants for hospitality workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut because of the virus.
For service-industry workers with COVID-19
coregives.org
Offers assistance to service-industry workers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and have a child living in their home.
Tip a random Detroit-area service-industry worker
serviceindustry.tips/en/mi/detroit
This website will randomly select a Detroit-area bartender or service-industry worker, so you can tip them anytime you have a drink or meal at home during the shutdown using Venmo or Cash App.
Additional information for service-industry workers
liquor.com
More aid and resources for bartenders is available here. (Thanks to liquor.com for compiling many of the above service-industry resources.)
Rapid Response Fundraiser for Artists and Creatives
mocadetroit.org
The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit has partnered with the City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship to help local artists sell their work on MOCAD’s website. Local artists should send an email and a single sample of their work to MOCAD Membership Manager Wayne Northcross at wnorthcross@mocadetroit.org or the ACE Office at detroitartsandculture@gmail.com. Chosen artists may sell a single piece of art on the site; if a piece sells, the museum will split the proceeds 50/50 with the artist. Buyers are responsible for shipping.
That’s Our Friend Fund
facebook.com/donate/924987944582206
Fund is set up by metro Detroit-based The Gallery Society to raise money through art auctions and to collect donations to help those in the event, entertainment, and service industries who were financially affected by the virus.
Michigan Music Alliance Artist Relief Fund
michiganmusicalliance.org/artist-relief-fund
Fund supports Michigan-based musical artists who have lost income due to coronavirus-related gig cancellations.
Detroit Sex Worker Mutual Aid Fund
gofundme.com/f/ne5d7
Created by sex-worker collective ANSWER, the Detroit Sex Worker Mutual Aid Fund is a financial resource-sharing space created by Michigan-based sex workers to provide necessary support for fellow sex workers and their families. Sex workers who are based in Michigan or whose hustle is Michigan-centric in any way are invited to access the fund.
Mutual Aid Hub
mutualaidhub.org
National database of mutual aid resources.
General coronavirus information
cdc.gov/coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus information
michigan.gov/coronavirus
Detroit coronavirus information
covid313.org
Michigan COVID-19 Community Response
micovidcommunity.com
Various COVID-19-related resources for Michigan.
