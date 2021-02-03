See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Proposal would replace Union Street Detroit restaurant with grocery store

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge Detroit's Union Street restaurant. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Detroit's Union Street restaurant.

Looks like it could be the end for a longstanding Detroit restaurant.

According to a new report from Crain's Detroit Business, developers are eyeing the building at 4145 Woodward Ave. that has housed the Union Street Detroit restaurant since the 1970s to make way for a "future grocer."



A popular brunch spot and bar, Union Street has been closed during the pandemic. On Monday, the state allowed restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, but Union Street didn't return. A call to Union Street went to a voicemail with a message saying the restaurant is closed due to the pandemic.

According to Crain's, the building owners are in the process of buying the restaurant and neighboring Midtown Liquor & Deli store out of their leases. The building also houses the former Grace Harper Florist Inc., which moved out in 2018.

A grocery store tenant hasn't yet been nailed down for the two-story, 14,200-square-foot space. According to Crain's, Westborn Market, Target, Meijer, and Trader Joe's have all scouted the space.

The renovation is expected to start this summer and will cost approximately $2 million, according to the building owners.

It's possible that Union Street could relocate, but it sure wouldn't be the same without the building's beloved Art Deco interior.

Fortunately, the development proposal calls for preserving some of the building's historic architectural elements.

"The intent is to simulate the look of the original building, retaining existing historic materials wherever possible and using modern materials where necessary to accurately recreate the original detailing without creating a false sense of history," the proposal says.

According to a 2003 Metro Times review, the location was first a restaurant in the 1930s called Arturo's, and was said to have been frequented by dancers from the nearby former Greystone Ballroom. In the '60s it became a student hangout called Mad Anthony's.

In the '70s it was purchased by restauranteur Tom Brandel, who made it more of a jazz and blues spot modeled after his Grosse Pointe restaurant of the same name, originally dubbing the Woodward spot "Union Street Too." In the '80s it hosted art exhibitions and poetry readings, with '60s icon John Sinclair a regular readers.

Brandel retired in 2011 and died in 2020, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Union Street Detroit partner Johnny “JLo” Lopez, who worked at the restaurant when he was a teenager, died last year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 3-9)
The irritable hand of the free market
Diagnosing healthcare in America: The case for Medicare for All
Qongress
The Republican Party cannot decouple itself from extremism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Como's Bloomfield Hills pizza pop-up opens Friday Read More

  2. Detroit City Distillery's limited-edition paczki-infused vodka is back Read More

  3. Michigan restaurant association calls for vaccine prioritization for hospitality workers Read More

  4. Saucy Brew Works expects to open Detroit location in March Read More

  5. Problematic fave Chick-fil-A will open new metro Detroit locations this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation