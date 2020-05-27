Detroit mourns the loss of restauranteur and 'spark' of the city, Johnny Lopez

A dear friend and comrade, John Lopez, has died. John was the hub.The center and the spark of a very special part of...Posted by Fred Ward on Monday, May 25, 2020
John, Johnny, JLO, Lopez Our deepest condolences to his family. Thank you for sharing him. He was very dedicated to his...Posted by Union Street Detroit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Johnny Lopez was one of a kind. He gave me my first management position. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in...Posted by Christopher Housholder on Monday, May 25, 2020
Johnny was managing when I started at The Majestic in 2011. I appreciated his energy and he made this 20 yr old baby server feel at home from day 1. Shout out to one of Detroit's realest, J Lo <3Posted by Kelsey Hubbell on Monday, May 25, 2020
The last time I saw Johnny Lopez was in the one building next to the Fisher Building. We sat in the middle of the...Posted by Elena Herrada on Tuesday, May 26, 2020
RIP Johnny Lopez. When we first met, we were mates, kindred spirits at first sight. The sadness doesn’t stop. You will be missed, hermano.Posted by Roger Paz on Tuesday, May 26, 2020
John Lopez rest in peace and the love your city has for you. A truly tragic loss of a Detroit legend.Posted by Stirling Detroit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Damn. I'm going to miss Johnny Lopez a lot. Rest easy, J -Lo.Posted by Andrea Boomstick on Monday, May 25, 2020
