Monday, December 7, 2020

Shawarma spot Bucharest Grill finally opens in Royal Oak

Monday, December 7, 2020

The Bucharest Grill at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak.
  • Lee DeVito
  • The Bucharest Grill at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak.

After numerous delays, beloved local shawarma chain Bucharest Grill has finally opened its first location outside of Detroit.

The new spot, which opened Monday for carry-out only, is located in the Woodward Corners development near the Beaumont Health campus in Royal Oak.



Owner Bogdan Tarasov previously told Metro Times he originally planned to open the spot in the summer, but the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Known for its formidable shawarma sandwiches, Bucharest first opened in Detroit in 2006, renting space out of Park Bar's kitchen.

Since then, it's expanded with brick-and-mortar restaurants throughout Detroit, including locations in downtown, Corktown, Rivertown, Milwaukee Junction, and the Avenue of Fashion.

The new Bucharest Grill is located at 30955 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 313-965-3111.


