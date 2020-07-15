Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Table and Bar

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Table and Bar

First suburban Bucharest Grill expected to open in Royal Oak this summer

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 12:54 PM

The forthcoming Bucharest Grill at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak.
  Lee DeVito
  The forthcoming Bucharest Grill at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak.

A new Bucharest Grill restaurant — the popular local chain's sixth, and first in the suburbs — should open later this summer in Royal Oak, owner Bogdan Tarasov tells Metro Times.

The new shawarma spot is part of the Woodward Corners development near the Beaumont Health campus, alongside other restaurants like Brown Iron Brewhouse, New Order Coffee, Wahlburgers, and Panera Bread. This location will be carry-out only.



Tarasov says the construction and the permitting process were delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Bucharest has come a long way since it first started renting out Park Bar's kitchen in 2006. Since then, it has expanded to brick-and-mortar restaurants throughout Detroit, with locations in downtown, Corktown, Rivertown, Milwaukee Junction, and the Avenue of Fashion.

