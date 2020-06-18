Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 18, 2020 Food & Drink » Table and Bar

Anyway, here's Gov. Whitmer slinging coney dogs in Detroit 

In Detroit, when it comes to coney dogs, the eternal question is: American or Lafayette? On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went with Lafayette.

The governor got behind the counter at Detroit's Lafayette Coney Island for some firsthand experience to see how restaurants are implementing safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



As coronavirus cases in Michigan continue to plummet, Whitmer moved the state into Phase 4 of her MI Safe Start Plan, or the "improving" phase. Although the governor was criticized by plenty for the extent of her stay-at-home executive order, which some felt excessive, it and Michiganders' sacrifices appear to be paying off. Earlier this week, tracking site COVID Act Now classified Michigan as one of only two states to be "on track to contain" the virus. Michigan was once considered one of the top three hotspots for the virus in the U.S.

So far, Michigan has reported 66,269 coronavirus cases and 6,034 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention.

