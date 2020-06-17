Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

News Hits

Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Michigan is now 'on track to contain' outbreak according to monitoring site

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 3:14 PM

Michigan and New York have now been designated as "on track" to contain the coronavirus outbreak by COVID Act Now. The states were once among the top three coronavirus hotspots in the U.S. - COVID ACT NOW
  • COVID Act Now
  • Michigan and New York have now been designated as "on track" to contain the coronavirus outbreak by COVID Act Now. The states were once among the top three coronavirus hotspots in the U.S.

Michigan, give yourself a hand — or maybe we should give it up for "Big Gretch." According to coronavirus tracking site COVID Act Now, Michigan is one of only two states to be designated as "on track to contain" the outbreak.

When the coronavirus crisis first hit the U.S., Michigan quickly earned the dubious distinction of being one of the nation's top three hotspots for the virus, following New York and New Jersey. Officials blamed a slew of factors, including metro Detroit's international airport, the auto industry's ties to Asia, a primary election that saw a number of large rallies across the state, and racial disparities in health as some of the reasons why the virus took hold here.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer drew criticism for her expansive stay-at-home executive order, which shut down much of the state's economy, even in regions where the virus had not spread. But data analysis site Finder.com gave the state a No. 2 ranking when it came to its coronavirus response, which was swift and expansive.

The state reported its first coronavirus cases on March 10, though the virus had likely already been spreading undetected. Whitmer closed schools on March 13, and closed dine-in restaurant and bar services, and nonessential businesses shortly after. Michigan's first stay-at-home order was issued on March 24, and has been extended numerous times. Recently, Whitmer has begun to reopen sectors of the economy in phases.

COVID Act Now moved Michigan to "on track" on Tuesday. "Cases are steadily decreasing and Michigan’s COVID preparedness meets or exceeds international standards across our key metrics," the site wrote on Twitter. New York has also earned the designation.

Meanwhile, states that did not issue such measures or reopened their economies too soon, like Alabama, Arizona, and Georgia, are now designated with a warning of "active or imminent outbreak."

You can see how Michigan's "curve" compares to other states' over at the New York Times coronavirus tracker.

Keep up the good work, Michigan.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro Detroit's own 'Kroger Karen' prevents Black customer from leaving the parking lot in viral video Read More

  2. Henry Ford Health System still moving forward with hydroxychloroquine study Read More

  3. Shelby Twp. trustees vote not to fire police chief who glorified police brutality on secret Twitter troll account Read More

  4. Let's all pretend Biden isn't leading Trump by 16 points in Michigan and act accordingly Read More

  5. City of Detroit removes Christopher Columbus statue from downtown as Black Lives Matter protests continue Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation