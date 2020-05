Detroit rapper GMac Cash drops ode to governor 'Big Gretch'

Well that was fast, even for the standards of Detroit's prolific Gmac Cash. The rapper dropped "Big Gretch," named after Detroit's new affectionate nickname for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid the coronavirus crisis, on Saturday.In the track, Cash imagines presenting Whitmer with Cartier Buffs , praises her swag and style, and takes swipes at critics President Trump and the Lansing protesters he has egged on: "All that protesting was irrelevant/ Big Gretch ain't trying to hear ya'll or the president/ How we gon' take orders from a non-resident?/ Talking about 'It's safe,' but he ain’t coming with the evidence."Previously, the self-proclaimed "King of Parody Rap" took on other hot topics like "Coronavirus" and "On Strike," which he released in solidarity with the UAW's General Motors strike.You can check out the track below:Speaking of swag, Big Gretch also hooked upactress Cecily Strong following her portrayal of the governor in a recent sketch . In the clip, Strong's Whitmer chugs a Labatt Blue, so the real Whitmer hooked her up with some Michigan beer from Bell's.