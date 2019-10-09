Heidelberg Project announces 'Heidelburgers' pop-up and tour

click to enlarge
Tim Johnson
Tyree Guyton at his creation, the Heidelberg Project.
Detroit artist Tyree Guyton will unveil the latest phase of his Heidelberg Project with a pop-up dining event on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dubbed "Heidelburgers, an Edible Art Experience," the event will offer a tour of the Heidelberg Project's new campus while guests dine on "artfully crafted" gourmet burgers from Chef Jeffrie Toney. The event will also feature an exhibition of "deconstructed" works of art from the Heidelberg Project, live music, and a speech from Rochelle Riley, Detroit's director of arts and cultural affairs.
"We are expanding the amazing art experience that Tyree built on Heidelberg Street by creating an edible art experience with a fresh and healthy slant," Heidelberg Project president and CEO Jenenne Whitfield, who is also Guyton's wife, said in a statement. "For years, visitors to the project have asked Tyree to recommend a place to eat near the installation. With so few restaurants in our neighborhood, it inspired me to create the Heidelburgers concept to fulfill a need and demonstrate the economic potential of an arts and culture village."
Guyton founded Detroit's Heidelberg Project in 1986, transforming his deteriorating childhood neighborhood into a massive found-object work of art that some have declared to be an eyesore. The City of Detroit ordered it razed twice, and starting in 2013, a series of mysterious arsons have destroyed parts of it. The most recent fire
occurred last month.
In recent years, Guyton has announced "Heidelberg 3.0," a new phase of the project which has seen him consolidate the sprawling campus into a more centralized, permanent location. In a change from his days of sparring with the city, Guyton has now been working with Detroit's Department of Planning and Development.
The event runs from 5–10 p.m. at 3442 McDougall St., Detroit. Tickets
are available for $40, and seating is limited to 80 guests.
