'Person of interest' arrested after suspicious fire at Heidelberg Project

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

A woman was arrested after a suspicious consumed a two-and-a-half story brick house at the Heidelberg Project in Detroit on Monday morning.The blaze gutted the “You House” at the world-renowned outdoor art exhibit on the city’s east side.Authorities arrested a person of interest in connection with the fire. Her role in the fire wasn’t immediately clear, but she was arrested for outstanding warrants and was being questioned about the fire Monday morning, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tellsThe blaze broke out shortly before 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived shortly after, flames had engulfed the house at Mt. Elliot and Heidelberg.Artist Tyree Guyton painted the house with the word "you."The Heidelberg Project erected high-definition surveillance cameras after seven houses at the Heidelberg Project were burned in arson fires between October 2013 and February 2014. The “You House” was one of the houses that previously burned.No arrests were made in those fires.