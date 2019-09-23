News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 23, 2019

News Hits

'Person of interest' arrested after suspicious fire at Heidelberg Project

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

A woman was arrested after a suspicious consumed a two-and-a-half story brick house at the Heidelberg Project in Detroit on Monday morning.

The blaze gutted the “You House” at the world-renowned outdoor art exhibit on the city’s east side.

Authorities arrested a person of interest in connection with the fire. Her role in the fire wasn’t immediately clear, but she was arrested for outstanding warrants and was being questioned about the fire Monday morning, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells Metro Times.  

The blaze broke out shortly before 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived shortly after, flames had engulfed the house at Mt. Elliot and Heidelberg.

Artist Tyree Guyton painted the house with the word "you."
Related Heidelberg Project firebugs can’t keep Tyree Guyton down
Heidelberg Project firebugs can’t keep Tyree Guyton down
By Lee DeVito
Visual Art
The Heidelberg Project erected high-definition surveillance cameras after seven houses at the Heidelberg Project were burned in arson fires between October 2013 and February 2014. The “You House” was one of the houses that previously burned.

No arrests were made in those fires.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. North Carolina Republicans proved that cheaters prosper Read More

  2. Don't go back to cigarettes. There's a loophole in Michigan's e-cigarette ban Read More

  3. Savage Love: My 12-year-old son is using toy handcuffs for self-bondage Read More

  4. The number of Flint's special needs students has increased by 56% since the water crisis, according to report Read More

  5. Health officials warn Michigan residents to be cautious of mosquito-borne diseases Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...