Western wear brand Tecovas to open first Michigan store at Hudson’s Detroit

The store will join a revitalized stretch of downtown that once housed the iconic J.L. Hudson Department Store

By
May 23, 2025 at 2:26 pm
Tecovas is coming to downtown Detroit. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Tecovas is coming to downtown Detroit.

Tecovas, the Austin-based western wear company known for its handcrafted boots and rugged apparel, is bringing its first Michigan storefront to downtown Detroit as part of the growing retail lineup at Bedrock’s Hudson’s Detroit development.

The store will be located on the ground floor of the development’s office tower at 1252 Woodward Ave., joining a revitalized stretch of downtown that once housed the iconic J.L. Hudson Department Store.

“Introducing Tecovas — the fastest growing Western wear brand in the world — at Hudson’s Detroit is more than opening a new retail location; it is reflective of the city’s draw for heritage-made and performance-driven products that we believe will resonate with the community,” Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said Friday. “From everyday boots and denim to specialty accessories, Tecovas will add variety to the retail experience at Hudson’s Detroit and downtown.”

Founded in 2015, Tecovas built its reputation on high-quality, handmade cowboy boots sold directly to consumers, later expanding into jeans, outerwear, leather bags, and other Western-inspired goods. The brand now operates more than 30 retail locations across the U.S.

The Detroit store is slated to open in late 2025. It will join other retailers announced for the Hudson’s site, including athleticwear brand Alo Yoga, as part of Bedrock’s plan to reestablish the area as a major shopping destination.

The 1.5-million-square-foot Hudson’s development also includes a new global headquarters for General Motors, the luxury Detroit EDITION hotel, The Department event venue, high-rise condos, a public plaza, and rooftop lounge.

Details about Tecovas’s Detroit opening will be announced in the coming months. More information about the company is available at tecovas.com.

Slideshow

Scott Colburn Boots and Western Wear welcomes new generation of cowfolk

Since 1951, Scott Colburn Boots and Western Wear has served metro Detroit’s Western-at-heart community, offering “everything but the horse!”
Image: Scott Colburn Boots and Western Wear in Livonia welcomes new generation of cowfolk
Click to View 33 slides
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
