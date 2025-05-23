Western wear brand Tecovas to open first Michigan store at Hudson’s Detroit

Shutterstock Tecovas is coming to downtown Detroit.

Tecovas, the Austin-based western wear company known for its handcrafted boots and rugged apparel, is bringing its first Michigan storefront to downtown Detroit as part of the growing retail lineup at Bedrock’s Hudson’s Detroit development.

The store will be located on the ground floor of the development’s office tower at 1252 Woodward Ave., joining a revitalized stretch of downtown that once housed the iconic J.L. Hudson Department Store.

“Introducing Tecovas — the fastest growing Western wear brand in the world — at Hudson’s Detroit is more than opening a new retail location; it is reflective of the city’s draw for heritage-made and performance-driven products that we believe will resonate with the community,” Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said Friday. “From everyday boots and denim to specialty accessories, Tecovas will add variety to the retail experience at Hudson’s Detroit and downtown.”

Founded in 2015, Tecovas built its reputation on high-quality, handmade cowboy boots sold directly to consumers, later expanding into jeans, outerwear, leather bags, and other Western-inspired goods. The brand now operates more than 30 retail locations across the U.S.

The Detroit store is slated to open in late 2025. It will join other retailers announced for the Hudson’s site, including athleticwear brand Alo Yoga, as part of Bedrock’s plan to reestablish the area as a major shopping destination.

The 1.5-million-square-foot Hudson’s development also includes a new global headquarters for General Motors, the luxury Detroit EDITION hotel, The Department event venue, high-rise condos, a public plaza, and rooftop lounge.

Details about Tecovas’s Detroit opening will be announced in the coming months. More information about the company is available at tecovas.com.