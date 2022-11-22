We now know the Detroit location of Rihanna’s lingerie store Savage X Fenty

click to enlarge Courtesy of Savage X Fenty A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California.

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand owned by pop star Rihanna, has revealed the location of its upcoming Detroit store.

The store is headed to 1442 Woodward Ave., near other downtown shopping spots like H&M, Lululemon, Warby Parker, and Shinola.

That’s according to a press release sent by Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock Detroit real estate arm that was not sent to Metro Times. It was sent to The Detroit News and Crain’s Detroit Business, though.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna said a statement in the press release. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Announced earlier this year, the Detroit store joins five other new Savage X Fenty locations across the U.S., including in Chicago; Long Island, New York; Atlanta; St. Louis; and Newark, Delaware. The new stores join existing locations in Culver City, California; Arlington, Virginia; Las Vegas; Houston; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The brand is known for designs that are inclusive of different body types. It also has a men’s line.

