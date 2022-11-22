We now know the Detroit location of Rihanna’s lingerie store Savage X Fenty

The store will be near other downtown shopping spots like H&M, Lululemon, Warby Parker, and Shinola

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California. - Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
Courtesy of Savage X Fenty
A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California.

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand owned by pop star Rihanna, has revealed the location of its upcoming Detroit store.

The store is headed to 1442 Woodward Ave., near other downtown shopping spots like H&M, Lululemon, Warby Parker, and Shinola.

That’s according to a press release sent by Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock Detroit real estate arm that was not sent to Metro Times. It was sent to The Detroit News and Crain’s Detroit Business, though.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna said a statement in the press release. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Bedrock Detroit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Bedrock — please put us on your mailing list! 🥺 You can send them to [email protected].)

Announced earlier this year, the Detroit store joins five other new Savage X Fenty locations across the U.S., including in Chicago; Long Island, New York; Atlanta; St. Louis; and Newark, Delaware. The new stores join existing locations in Culver City, California; Arlington, Virginia; Las Vegas; Houston; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The brand is known for designs that are inclusive of different body types. It also has a men’s line.

For the life of us, we cannot remember what previously occupied the storefront space at 1442 Woodward Ave. Do you remember? Drop us a line!

