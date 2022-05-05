Rihanna is opening a Savage X Fenty store in Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Savage X Fenty A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California.

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand created by pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna, is coming to Detroit.

The brand announced on its social media pages Wednesday that it’s opening six new retail locations. Along with Detroit, it’s also planning stores in Chicago; Long Island, New York; Atlanta; St. Louis; and Newark, Delaware.

“Y’all were so good to us during our#SavageXIRLdebut, we just had to Xtend the Xperience 💯⁣,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “That’s right, we’re Xcited to announce the opening of SIX new retail locations. See you soon: #ChicagoIsSavage #NYisSavage #ATLisSavage #DetroitIsSavage #STLisSavage #DEisSavage”

Crain’s Detroit Business reported that the store could be headed to a space owned by Dan Gilbert’s real estate firm, Bedrock Detroit. A map obtained by Crain’s last year shows a Savage X Fenty logo in the retail space immediately south of the Cornerstone Barrel House bar at the corner of Woodward Avenue and John R Road.

Launching in 2018, the popular brand celebrates and speaks to all body types. The brand has stylish and affordable pieces for all genders, which includes lingerie, sleepwear, and cozy loungewear in sizes up to 4XL.

Savage X Fenty also operates on a subscription-based platform online, which allows customers to return to the site monthly for new products. The brand also offers new members at least 50% off their first purchase.

The new stores will join existing Savage X Fenty locations in Culver City, California; Arlington, Virginia; Las Vegas; Houston; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

In January, the brand also announced stores in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The Savage X Fenty has a loyal following of 5 million across social media. The brand has accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time from major ambassadors promoting the line to fashion shows that debuted on Amazon Prime exclusively. Models include Detroit rapper Kash Doll, singer Summer Walker, and Cindy Crawford.

Details about when and where these new stores will be opening have yet to be disclosed.

Savage X Fenty is a joint venture between Rihanna, the company’s founder, and TechStyle Fashion Group.

