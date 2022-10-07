Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Tudor Dixon claims ‘Antifa’ vandalized Lansing Trump supporters’ property

Lansing police say they are investigating

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 1:56 pm

Graffiti allegedly created by "Antifa" in Lansing. - Twitter, @TudorDixon
Twitter, @TudorDixon
Graffiti allegedly created by "Antifa" in Lansing.

According to Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon, the property of a retired Lansing couple who supports former President Donald Trump was vandalized by “Antifa,” which allegedly scrawled messages like “TRUMP NAZI SCUM,” “GOP TERRORIST,” and “ANTIFA REVENGE” on their vehicles and driveway in red and white spray paint.

“A retired couple in Lansing had their cars and property vandalized by the tolerant people of ANTIFA because the couple supports President Trump,” Dixon wrote on Twitter. “Another example of the radical left’s ‘fight like hell’ tactics, courtesy of Gretchen Whitmer.”

Dixon provided no source for her claims. According to a story from WLNS-TV published after Dixon’s posts, Lansing police are investigating the incident, which allegedly occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning on the 2800 block of Lasalle Gardens on Lansing’s east side.

Anyone with information is invited to contact Lansing police at 517-483-4600.

“Antifa” refers to “Anti-fascists,” a loose, decentralized political movement often cited as a bogeyman by the right. It is not clear what Whitmer has to do with this vandalism, assuming it’s real, other than saying that Democrats need to “fight like hell.”

Of course, it was Trump himself who told his followers, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” before they vandalized the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Before Dixon ran for governor, she was known as a host on the right-wing outlet Real America’s Voices, where Dixon suggested without evidence that Antifa was behind the Jan. 6 attack. She has also downplayed the incident, claiming “I don’t believe that we had an insurrection.”

Metro Times reached out to the Dixon campaign for comment and will update this story if it responds.

