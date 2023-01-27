Slotkin mulls U.S. Senate run after Stabenow announced retirement

In a key battleground state, the race is expected to be among the most high-profile elections in the country

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 11:30 am

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.
Karl_Sonnenberg / Shutterstock
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.

Third-term U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is “seriously thinking about” running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Debbie Stabenow, who announced earlier this month that she’s retiring at the end of 2024.

The 46-year-old Holly Democrat met with Stabenow for more than an hour Thursday evening.

“It’s an earthquake to have Sen. Stabenow leave Michigan politics. And lots of people are thinking about it,” Slotkin, a former CIA officer, told NBC News following the meeting. “And I’m definitely seriously thinking about it, but I’m not on any timetable. I haven’t made any decisions.”

In one of the most expensive U.S. House races in the country in November, Slotkin held onto her seat by beating state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, 51% to 47%. She was first elected in 2018 by narrowly defeating two-term incumbent Republican Mike Bishop in a district that voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

In a key battleground state, the Senate race is expected to be among the most high-profile elections next year as Democrats seek to maintain control of the upper chamber. Senate Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority.

Stabenow, 72, has held the Senate seat since 2001.

If Slotkin runs, she’ll likely face tough competition in the primary election. Among her potential contenders, according to political analysts, include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

