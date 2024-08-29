Savage X Fenty by Rihanna opens first Michigan store in Detroit

Detroit will soon welcome Michigan’s first Savage X Fenty store, the globally renowned lingerie and apparel brand by singer and businesswoman Rihanna known for “championing inclusivity, fearlessness, and confidence.”

The new store will be located at 1442 Woodward Ave. in Detroit, a space owned by Bedrock, near other downtown shopping spots like H&M, Nike, and Lululemon.

First announced in 2022, the store was originally planned to open in 2023. While late, it’s now finally time. Savage X Fenty is hosting a grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 30, starting at 10 a.m., featuring special giveaways, a live DJ, and light refreshments.

The store will offer a range of styles made for all, including lingerie, lounge, sleepwear, and sport, with sizes ranging from XS-4X.

“Through accessibility and convenience, we want to ensure that Savage X Fenty’s customers can shop and explore the brand on their own terms,” Vanessa Wallace, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. “With our new store, we hope to reach all of Detroit and provide more opportunities to engage with our products firsthand.”

The Detroit location will be the third Savage X Fenty store to feature the brand’s new rebrand design concept. By the end of 2024, Savage X Fenty will have a total of 14 stores across the U.S.

“The addition of Savage X Fenty to the Bedrock portfolio is an important step in our ongoing mission to cultivate a vibrant downtown for Detroit residents and visitors, full of destination shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences," Bedrock COO Ivy Greaner said. “Detroit is a city known for its culture, experience, and art, so it makes perfect sense why a cutting-edge brand such as Savage X Fenty chose downtown Detroit for its first Michigan storefront; both the globally recognized brand and our city are known for bold fashion, ingenuity, and creativity."