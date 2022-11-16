Royal Oak is getting an ice skating rink, too

click to enlarge Acorn Associates The Rink at Royal Oak opens in Centennial Commons on Saturday.

Downtown Detroit’s ice rink at Campus Martius Park isn’t the only outdoor skating rink in the area.

This year, downtown Royal Oak will have one, too.

The Rink at Royal Oak opens in Centennial Commons at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a weekend of free skating, rentals, marshmallow roasting, and more.

The rink will host performances by Royal Oak’s New Edge Skating Club and the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills on Saturday. There will also be live music from James Wailin and Bobby East of The Reefermen and Detroit R&B artist Alise King on Saturday, with the Oneders performing two sets on Sunday.

The rink is 60 feet x 90 feet and can accommodate up to 250 skaters at a time. The attraction will be open through Feb. 19, 2023.

The rink is sponsored by M3 Investment Services.

“A significant reason M3 Investment Services calls Royal Oak home is the tremendous sense of community here,” said CEO Mike Pesendorfer. “When approached about the opportunity to support the new rink in Centennial Commons, we jumped at the chance. It’s the perfect family-friendly winter spot to come together, as well as a special attraction that will encourage people to support our downtown retailers and restaurant, too, while also adding to the seasonal ambiance of downtown Royal Oak and building holiday and winter memories that will last for years.”

Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $5. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Last year, Detroit’s long-standing Winter Blast festival moved from Campus Martius to Royal Oak due to funding issues. Organizers replicated many Winter Blast attractions in Royal Oak, including an ice rink constructed by M3 Investments in the Royal Oak Farmers Market parking lot.

Winter Blast made its debut in downtown Detroit's Campus Martius Park in 2005, ahead of the city hosting the 2006 Super Bowl.

