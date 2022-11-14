Detroit’s ice skating rink returns to Campus Martius for its 19th season

click to enlarge Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership The ice skating rink at Campus Martius will reopen this week.

There are certain things that let Detroiters know that winter and the holidays are just around the corner. One of these things is the return of the ice skating rink at Campus Martius Park.

It’s one of those things Detroiters have grown to love about the winter season and thanks to Visit Detroit, the Motor City can expect to see that rink through 2025.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced Monday that Visit Detroit has chosen to extend its sponsorship of the rink another three years.

“Millions of visitors come to Detroit every year to experience our cultural vibrancy, history and outdoor spaces,” said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit, in a press release. “For visitors and Michiganders alike, skating outside is an iconic winter tradition. That is why Visit Detroit is proud to partner with the Downtown Detroit Partnership for the next three years to support The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Countless memories will be made here, and people will find new reasons to fall in love with Detroit.”

The rink officially opens for its 19th season in downtown Detroit this Friday, following the ceremony for the lighting of the Christmas Tree in Campus Martius.

The rink will remain open (including holidays) through March 5, 2023. Admission for adults is $12, seniors and children 12 and under are $9, and military members and first responders get to skate for $8. Skate rental is an additional $6.

More information including rink times is available at downtowndetroit.org.

