Redford man charged after allegedly throwing kittens from moving car, running one over

Steve Neavling A Detroit police squad car.

A Redford man is facing felony charges after allegedly throwing two kittens from a moving vehicle at a Detroit gas station and then running over one of them.

Brandon Lee Dwayne Littke, 25, was charged with animal torture and abandonment following the April 21 incident at a gas station on the 24800 block of West Seven Mile Road.

Wayne County prosecutors allege Littke tossed the kittens out of a moving vehicle around 11:30 a.m. and then struck one with a car, killing it, before fleeing the scene.

“No living being should ever be thrown from a moving vehicle. Ever,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Does this really need to be said? The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are criminal and not acceptable on any level.”

Detroit police arrested Littke three days later after identifying him as the suspect. He was arraigned on April 27 in 36th District Court in Detroit and given a $25,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference is set for May 7, followed by a preliminary examination on May 14 before Judge Marlena Taylor.

Little is charged with one count of animal killing/torturing and one count of abandoning two of the three animals. He faces up to four years in prison.

The case is the latest in a troubling series of animal cruelty incidents in the city. In March, a Detroit resident was charged with stabbing a dog multiple times and posting a video of the injured animal on social media before fleeing the state.

Jordan Love, 29, was charged with second-degree animal torture and cruelty to multiple animals after Detroit Animal Care and Control officers found a woundeded dog in a basement on Manning Street on Feb. 7. Officers also removed three dogs and four cats from the home. Love was later arrested in South Carolina and extradited to Michigan.

In March, a Detroit family filed a federal lawsuit against the city and a group of cops, alleging an officer fatally shot their chained dog. Although the dog “posed no threat,” a cop fired three shots, killing the dog, according to the lawsuit.