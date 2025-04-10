Detroit resident charged after dog found stabbed in basement

Detroit Police Department Jordan Love.

A Detroit resident has been charged in the brutal stabbing of a dog, the second disturbing case of animal cruelty in the city in recent months.

Jordan Love, 29, faces up to seven years in prison on a felony charge of second-degree animal torture and cruelty to multiple animals.

On Feb. 7, Detroit Animal Care and Control officers were dispatched to a home in the 15200 block of Manning Street after receiving reports that a dog had been stabbed. Officers forced entry into the home and found a dog in the basement with multiple stab wounds to its torso.

Prosecutors allege that Love stabbed the dog and then posted a video of the injured animal on social media early that morning before fleeing Michigan.

Authorities also removed three dogs and four cats from the property.

Love was arrested on March 20 in Greenville, S.C., and extradited back to Michigan.

“The WCPO has always taken the abuse of animals very seriously,” Worthy said in a statement. “We have impacted legislation and have been proactive with the applicable laws — seeking and fighting to change them in many instances. Although we never really anticipated the alleged brutality and cruelty that this case represents, as a result of our earlier efforts, this case is a clear representation of why better laws were needed.”

The case comes amid growing public concern over animal abuse in the city. In a separate and widely followed case, a young Jack Russell Terrier named Gideon was rescued in January after reportedly being intentionally scalded in a Detroit bathtub. He suffered third-degree burns across most of his body and endured months of painful treatments, including daily bandage changes and skin grafts.

The dog, now adopted and living with a local rescue volunteer, has drawn support from across the country. The story has galvanized calls for justice and tougher enforcement of animal cruelty laws.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said its investigation into Gideon’s abuse is ongoing.

“The goal is to have a warrant request be presented for prosecutors to review and make a charging recommendation to Prosecutor Worthy,” WCPO spokeswoman Maria Miller tells Metro Times. “Once that is done a charging decision will be made.”

Miller says the prosecutor’s office understands the public’s frustration with the pace of the investigation but emphasized that a thorough legal process is required before charges can be filed.

“We understand that it is difficult for the public to understand why the process is lengthy,” Miller says. “We cannot rely on Facebook posts or allegations that are coming from various online chats. We must prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt by having facts and evidence that can be presented in a court of law.”