Overtaxed homeowners and Red NOT Chili Peppers: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 4:31 pm

click to enlarge The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Well, this week was a little spicier than usual, as our readers were interested in one fan's angry ticket flub as he accidentally purchased tickets to a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band.
Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band: Give it away, give it away, give it away, give it away now


While the Red NOT Chili Peppers offered a few laughs, our readers certainly weren't laughing at how the city of Detroit still hasn't compensated local homeowners after overtaxing them by $600 million.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Greta Van Fleet singer responds to fans calling him out for appropriating Indigenous culture"

9. "Demolition set to begin this week on toxic industrial site that oozed toxic slime in metro Detroit"

8. "Indigenous sugarbush organizers call for restorative justice with police who raided their ceremony in Detroit"

7. "Macomb County community opposes cannabis dispensary’s parking plans"

6. "Michigan’s booming cannabis industry helps burned-out workers to turn over a new leaf"

5. "Detroit fan ‘fuming’ after accidentally buying tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band, Red NOT Chili Peppers"

4. "Ready Player One in downtown Detroit is closed and being replaced with Pizza Cat"

3. "Michigan GOP Senator condemned for falsely claiming Dems want to ‘groom and sexualize kindergartners’"

2. "Celebration of life planned for Detroit BBQ Company founder Tim Idzikowski, dead at 36"

1. "Detroit illegally overtaxed homeowners $600M. They’re still waiting to be compensated."

