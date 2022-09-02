Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Motown Museum in line for $10M from Congress

The iconic Hittsville, U.S.A. building is undergoing ambitious upgrades

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 9:10 am

click to enlarge Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry unveiled the latest expansions in August. - Courtesy of the Motown Museum
Courtesy of the Motown Museum
Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry unveiled the latest expansions in August.

The Motown Museum could soon get some love from Congress.

The U.S. House is considering spending bills that would include $10 million to help the Motown Museum complete its ongoing restoration and expansion project.

If passed, the money would be the museum’s largest contribution for its capital campaign, which seeks to raise $55 million.

The museum is $12 million away from reaching its goal.

Last month, the museum unveiled the first two stages of its expansion project at its iconic Hitsville, U.S.A. building, which included an outdoor granite plaza, called Rocket Plaza, following a $5 million gift from Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Companies and Gilbert Family Foundation.

If approved, the money from Congress would help the museum finish its third and final expansion — a large building with new exhibit space behind the Hitsville building.

The spending bills include $343 million in projects for Michigan, and the Motown Museum would be the biggest beneficiary. Additional money is earmarked in metro Detroit for the Joe Louis Greenway, a homeless shelter, water improvements, environmental cleanups, and mental health funding.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

