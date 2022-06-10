Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

James Craig launches improbable write-in campaign for governor

The former Detroit police chief was considered a frontrunner before a series of missteps

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 10:43 am

click to enlarge Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Thursday that he’s launching a long-shot write-in campaign for the Republican gubernatorial primary election after his nominating petitions were rejected last month.

Despite the long odds, Craig expressed optimism that he’s going to win and defeat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

“I’m going to be the next governor,” Craig said on Fox 2 Detroit.

Early in the campaign, Craig was considered the frontrunner. But after a series of missteps, lackluster fundraising, and a failure to maintain campaign staff, Craig's campaign never took off like many expected. He dodged interviews by the local media, preferring instead to go on national, right-wing talk shows.

Craig also skipped the first Republican gubernatorial debate.

His decisions as Detroit’s top cop also came back to haunt him. He failed to fulfill his pledge to get certified as a police officer when he was chief, and he admitted he fled the scene of a carjacking but never appeared to file a report.

In February, Craig’s campaign sent out a fundraising letter blasting Michigan State Police for being “weak-kneed” when protesters disrupted his campaign announcement on Belle Isle, but now denies sending it out.

Craig said his supporters convinced him to run a write-in campaign.

"I'm not going to roll over," Craig said. "This is not about me as a candidate, this is about the voters of Michigan."

Craig was among five candidates who failed to make the ballot for turning in thousands of fraudulent signatures.

“They have robbed me,” Craig said of the fraudsters that his campaign hired to collect signatures.

Craig will face five Republicans who are on the ballot. They are businesswoman Tudor Dixon, businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, Pastor Ralph Rebandt, and real estate salesman Ryan Kelley, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michigan Democratic Party spokeswoman Rodericka Applewhaite mocked the remaining field of Republicans.

“Has anyone tried unplugging the MIGOP and plugging it back in again?" Rodericka said in a statement Thursday night. "Chief fraudster James Craig’s far-fetched write-in campaign is only further proof that the irresponsible and lawless Republican primary field will remain chaotic and unsettled until the bitter end.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

FBI arrests GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches his home

By Steve Neavling

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

State Senate Democrats walk out of hearing over bill to ban teaching about systemic racism

By Steve Neavling

Sens. Erika Geiss (left) and Dayna Polehanki.

Body found inside abandoned Flint funeral home belonged to a scrapper, building owner says

By Steve Neavling

A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

Report: Shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices half a penny

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices, a report by a consultant hired by Canadian energy company Enbridge found.

Also in News & Views

Grand Rapids cop faces second-degree murder charge for shooting Patrick Lyoya in back of head

By Steve Neavling

Protesters demanded justice for the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids cop.

Report: Shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices half a penny

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices, a report by a consultant hired by Canadian energy company Enbridge found.

Body found inside abandoned Flint funeral home belonged to a scrapper, building owner says

By Steve Neavling

A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

Michigan county sheriff’s office says it’s already run out of gas money

By Alex Washington

Even police are feeling the pain of inflation.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us