Early frontrunner John Conyers III announces bid for Congress in Michigan’s new 13th District

John Conyers III campaign
John Conyers III is running in the Democratic primary election for the 13th District congressional seat.
John Conyers III, the 31-year-old son of the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers, is the latest big name to join a crowded field of Democrats running for Congress in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th District.
Conyers is at least the ninth Democrat to announce his candidacy so far for the seat that covers much of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes, and northern downriver communities.
“I have seen the economic injustices faced by the people of Detroit my entire life, and I strongly believe we need the same social justice advocacy that my father provided during his time in elected office,” Conyers said in a statement.
He added, “Coming out of this pandemic, we need to make sure that our communities, who often receive the least, are heard and championed on the national stage. That’s why I am running for Congress.”
A recent survey by Public Policy Polling shows that Conyers is the early frontrunner in the Democratic primary, with 19% of the vote.
But with 43% of likely Democratic voters still undecided, it’s still anyone’s race.
Former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail came in second at 9%, followed by state Rep. Shri Thanedar at 7%. Detroit schools board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and state Sen. Adam Hollier both garnered 6%.
Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr. ranked sixth with 5% of the vote, and FOCUS: Hope CEO Portia Roberson with 4%.
Also running are Adrian Tonon, a businessman and the city of Detroit’s first nightlife ambassador
, and attorney Michael Griffie.
Conyers’ father resigned amid sexual harassment allegations in 2017. Having served nearly 53 years in the U.S. House, he was the most senior member of Congress and the longest-serving Black member of Congress.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib won his empty seat, becoming part of a progressive group of representatives dubbed "the Squad."
The 13th District is open because Tlaib decided to run in the newly created neighboring 12th District, which includes parts of west Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield, following the redrawing of congressional boundaries. The primary is set for Aug. 2.
